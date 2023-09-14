FIBA World Cup 2023: Impact beyond the games

As the final whistle blew at the FIBA World Cup 2023, the Philippines received a resounding standing ovation for its exceptional hosting of the recently concluded global basketball event, uniting enthusiasts and etching its mark onto the world’s sports map.

In the closing press conference, FIBA Secretary General Andrea Zagklis bestowed hearty congratulations upon the Philippine Local Organizing Committee, expressing his admiration: “Manila has been an excellent host. I don’t think it’s easy to find anywhere else in the world with this level of service to the visitors.”

At the forefront of this success story was the warmth and hospitality of the Filipino people. Zagklis added, “They are always with a smile, kindness, and solution-oriented approach. I can only express how grateful FIBA is to the Philippines from the top of the government – the head of state (President Marcos) received us a few months ago, and he came to our opening game – to the volunteers that take care of you and us in the venues and our hotels. We’re grateful to them,” he further said.

Beyond the excitement generated by the FIBA World Cup, its impact extends far beyond the basketball courts, serving as a powerful reminder of the economic influence that sports, particularly basketball, has on communities worldwide.

Economic journalist Bienvenido Oplas, Jr. highlighted the numerous sectors that reaped benefits from the Philippines hosting the FIBA World Cup, including venues, hotels, malls, restaurants, transportation services, telecommunications, internet, data providers, and energy companies.

Oplas projected, “Even a modest 0.1 percent contribution to the GDP from FIBA hosting could have injected approximately P5.1 billion into the economy in the third quarter alone, while a more conservative 0.05 percent would still infuse around P2.5 billion.”

For years, the Philippines has witnessed how basketball can be a catalyst for transformation within communities, promoting physical fitness, unity, and excellence both on and off the court. Over the weekend, I was fortunate to be among those to witness firsthand the power of basketball to leave lasting change following the recently concluded Basketball For Good Charity Gala and Auction of the FIBA Foundation.

The event raised a staggering $320,308, directing these funds toward “Basketball For Good” projects in the FIBA World Cup 2023 host countries – the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan. The grassroots initiatives tackle pressing social issues, such as gender equality, climate action, and health and well-being.

What truly inspires is the unity of purpose displayed during the gala night. NBA legends, patrons, corporations, and non-governmental organizations came together, demonstrating how basketball can rally people for a positive cause. The participation of basketball icons like Carmelo Anthony, Pao Gasol, and Luis Scola in the auction underscored the mantra that “ball is life.”

Among the items auctioned, a pair of vintage sneakers and a laced basketball stole the spotlight, fetching a remarkable $35,000, equivalent to nearly P2 million. This astounding outcome underscores the immense economic potential of basketball.

Al S. Panlilio, president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), eloquently articulated the significance of the sport when he declared, “Basketball is a powerful catalyst for social change.” It possesses the unique ability to transcend borders, cultures, and backgrounds, uniting people while instilling values that extend far beyond the court and into our daily lives.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 was a canvas where this magic unfolded–a renewed spirit of volunteerism among Filipinos, the camaraderie of players, and the sportsmanship of participating countries. The gala served as a fitting finale, emphasizing the profound societal role that sports, and basketball in particular, play.

The legacy of the international tournament will endure in the Philippines through the renovation of a community basketball court in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Pasig City – a project undertaken in collaboration with FIBA’s executive Zagklis. This revitalized court will serve as an inspiring space for young Filipinos to nurture their athleticism, passion, and love for basketball, with the hope that they will grow up to bring pride to the nation.

The success of this endeavor would not have been possible without the unwavering support of SBP, led by Chairman Emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, and president Al S. Panlilio, in addition to the government, numerous volunteers, and the entire community of basketball-loving Filipinos. As a Filipino, I couldn’t be prouder of what we have accomplished together.

It has been said before that sports, aside from its power to bring people together, offers a unique opportunity to level the playing field for many, providing a chance at greatness. As we move forward from the FIBA World Cup, let Panlilio’s words serve as a reminder of the immense economic potential inherent in sports: “Let us use the power of basketball to inspire and uplift, and use that power for the greater good.” In basketball, we find not just a game, but also a force for economic growth and positive change.