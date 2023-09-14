^

Business

Vista Land eyes P35 billion from bonds

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
September 14, 2023 | 12:00am
Vista Land eyes P35 billion from bonds
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Vista Land said its board of directors approved the application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the  registration of Philippine Peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds amounting to up to P35 billion.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Villar-led Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc. plans  to issue up to P35 billion worth of  bonds.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, Vista Land said its board of directors approved the application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the  registration of Philippine Peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds amounting to up to P35 billion.

The bonds will be issued in tranches within a period of three years from the effective date of the registration statement for the shelf bonds.

Vista Land said the initial tranche involves the  issuance of up to P10 billion fixed-rate bonds consisting of up to P6 billion with an oversubscription option of P4 billion.

In the first six months, Vista Land posted a net income of P5.8 billion,  83 percent higher than the P3.2 billion registered in the same period last year.

Revenues rose by eight percent to  P18.3 billion. During the period, the company launched a total of P24.3 billion worth of projects across the country.

Vista Land also reported a 12 percent increase in reservation sales to P35.6 billion.   Gross profit reached P4.7 billion while EBITDA amounted to P10 billion.

vuukle comment

VISTALAND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

CREC secures $100 million loan for solar rollout

By Richmond Mercurio | 4 days ago
Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. is set to accelerate the rollout of its solar projects after securing a $100 million funding...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 days ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

Philippines stocks down on lack of catalysts

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Stocks finished slightly lower yesterday as investors stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of new catalysts.
Business
fbtw

Failure to govern

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The traffic mess in our cities is a good illustration of our government’s failure to govern. It is a nationwide problem, not just in Metro Manila. You see commuters suffering in Cebu and Davao as well. Over...
Business
fbtw
BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

BSP may cut rates by mid-2024

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to cut interest rates only when the US Federal Reserve starts doing so, likely...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB OKs P17 billion Philippines loan to boost climate resilience

ADB OKs P17 billion Philippines loan to boost climate resilience

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $303-million (P17.2 billion) loan to address the persistent flooding problem in...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, UK pursue fintech partnership

Philippines, UK pursue fintech partnership

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and the United Kingdom have committed to intensify collaboration in financial technology and services, sustainable...
Business
fbtw
GDP growth seen slowing to 5.9% this year

GDP growth seen slowing to 5.9% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Association of Southeast Nations +3 Macroeconomic Research Office expects the Philippines to post 5.9 percent growth this...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sees more customers shifting to RE &nbsp;

Meralco sees more customers shifting to RE  

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. is seeing an increase in electricity customers shifting to renewable energy use.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with