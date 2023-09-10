Phoenix teams up with BillEase

MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., through its app-based lifestyle rewards program LIMITLESS, has teamed up with consumer finance app BillEase to offer customers an enhanced shopping experience with flexible payment plans.

Under the partnership, customers can conveniently purchase vouchers for Phoenix fuel, FamilyMart, Autoworx Plus, Phoenix SUPER LPG, Phoenix lubricants, and other partner merchants on the LIMITLESS app and opt to pay later through BillEase, all interest-free.

“After the launch of LIMITLESS, we understood the imperative need to transition to digital solutions in line with the new normal. Our alliance with BillEase is a strategic step forward in that direction,” said Kenneth Ocampo, general manager for e-commerce at Phoenix Petroleum.

“More than a mere rewards platform, we envision it as an encompassing lifestyle adaptation for our users, bringing unparalleled convenience and value in these ever-evolving times,” Ocampo said.

LIMITLESS was launched in 2020, spearheading the strategic expansion of Phoenix Petroleum and amplifying its lifestyle rewards program for its members.

It offers its members exclusive access to perks such as loyalty rewards and discounts. It now has over 1,000 touchpoints.

Phoenix said the partnership with BillEase comes amidst the increasing adoption of digital payment methods among unbanked Filipinos.

It is also in support of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ aim to digitize 50 percent of the volume and value of retail transactions by this year, the company said.

“We at BillEase have always been steadfast in our mission to provide Filipinos with accessible and convenient financial solutions,” BillEase head of products Kurt Molina said.

“Collaborating with LIMITLESS amplifies our shared commitment to the digital revolution, ensuring that even the unbanked can access the rewards and conveniences of this new era. Together, we are not just adapting to the present; we are shaping the future of Filipino digital commerce,” Molina said.

BillEase was introduced in 2017 as an on-demand consumer finance app offering personal loan, e-wallet top-up, prepaid load, bills payment, gaming credits as well as a customizable buy now, pay later, which allows customers to avail of card-free installment plans.