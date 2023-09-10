China Bank leverages AI to hike work productivity

China Bank president and CEO Romeo Uyan Jr. said the launch of the CHIB GPT for employees is just the beginning as it aims to enhance awareness about Gen AI and introduce its capabilities to the business, as well as to uncover high value, revenue-generating use cases.

MANILA, Philippines — China Banking Corp. is leveraging artificial intelligence via the CHIB GPT, its first AI solution, to boost employee production as it marked its 103rd anniversary.

“Chinabankers can use CHIB GPT as an on-demand companion to help boost?productivity and efficiency,” Uya said.

Delfin Jay Sabido IX, chief innovation and transformation officer at China Bank, said the rollout of CHIB GPT paves the way for other Gen AI initiatives across the bank.

“We plan to employ more and more Gen AI technologies to improve customer experience and bring more business value to the bank,” Sabido said.

Powered by a Large Language Model on a secured sandbox, CHIB GPT accesses China Bank proprietary information. It specializes in?content generation, search, summary, and analysis.

The solution could make language related tasks like writing reports, emails, memos, articles and other content faster and easier.??It can also provide tips and suggestions for time management, workflow optimization, personal training, decision making, understanding complex topics and even overcoming writer’s block.

More Chinabank exclusive data will be added into CHIB GPT’s system over time.

Part of the rollout plan is to intensify employees’ awareness and appreciation of CHIB GPT, including launching a webinar series with subject matter experts, roadshows, and focus group discussions.

With all conversations kept internal and confidential, Chinabankers are encouraged to utilize CHIB GPT with the ethical guidelines for use of Gen AI in place.

These guidelines are aligned with Chinabank’s security, privacy, compliance, and ethical standards, and were made to ensure the bank’s readiness for adopting more Gen AI-based technologies.