^

Business

China Bank leverages AI to hike work productivity

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
September 10, 2023 | 12:00am
China Bank leverages AI to hike work productivity
China Bank president and CEO Romeo Uyan Jr. said the launch of the CHIB GPT for employees is just the beginning as it aims to enhance awareness about Gen AI and introduce its capabilities to the business, as well as to uncover high value, revenue-generating use cases.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — China Banking Corp. is leveraging artificial intelligence via the CHIB GPT, its first AI solution, to boost employee production as it marked its 103rd anniversary.

China Bank president and CEO Romeo Uyan Jr. said the launch of the CHIB GPT for employees is just the beginning as it aims to enhance awareness about Gen AI and introduce its capabilities to the business, as well as to uncover high value, revenue-generating use cases.

“Chinabankers can use CHIB GPT as an on-demand companion to help boost?productivity and efficiency,” Uya said.

Delfin Jay Sabido IX, chief innovation and transformation officer at China Bank, said the rollout of CHIB GPT paves the way for other Gen AI initiatives across the bank.

“We plan to employ more and more Gen AI technologies to improve customer experience and bring more business value to the bank,” Sabido said.

Powered by a Large Language Model on a secured sandbox, CHIB GPT accesses China Bank proprietary information. It specializes in?content generation, search, summary, and analysis.

The solution could make language related tasks like writing reports, emails, memos, articles and other content faster and easier.??It can also provide tips and suggestions for time management, workflow optimization, personal training, decision making, understanding complex topics and even overcoming writer’s block.

More Chinabank exclusive data will be added into CHIB GPT’s system over time.

Part of the rollout plan is to intensify employees’ awareness and appreciation of CHIB GPT, including launching a webinar series with subject matter experts, roadshows, and focus group discussions.

With all conversations kept internal and confidential, Chinabankers are encouraged to utilize CHIB GPT with the ethical guidelines for use of Gen AI in place.

These guidelines are aligned with Chinabank’s security, privacy, compliance, and ethical standards, and were made to ensure the bank’s readiness for adopting more Gen AI-based technologies.

vuukle comment

CHINA BANKING CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

Philippines debt pile rises to record P14.2 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s outstanding debt inched up to reach a fresh record of P14.24 trillion as of end-July following additional...
Business
fbtw
GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

GCash takes down over 4 million accounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
E-wallet giant GCash has removed more than four million accounts in its platform for engaging in fraudulent and risky transactions...
Business
fbtw
Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

Philippines resumes mango exports to Australia

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines has revived its fresh mango exports to Australia with an initial shipment of 1,500 kilograms of Carabao mangoes, according...
Business
fbtw
Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

Consumer fintech Salmon chooses Oradian as its technology partner

11 hours ago
Salmon, one of the Philippines’ fintech innovators, has selected Oradian as its technology partner, and adopted its...
Business
fbtw

Curiosity and leadership

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I did two episodes for Season 2 of Globe Business’ “At Your Serbiz.”
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

Jollibee, San Miguel extend partnership for sustainability

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Jollibee Foods Corp. and San Miguel Foods Inc. (SMFI),  long-time business partners, have committed to extend their collaboration...
Business
fbtw

Philippines, Indonesia push air, sea connectivity

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Indonesia is looking at reactivating direct flights between Davao and Manado and reopening a roll-on, roll-off route to raise their trade and travel cooperation.
Business
fbtw
BSP wary about more &lsquo;financial accidents&rsquo;

BSP wary about more ‘financial accidents’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. is wary about additional ‘financial accidents” arising from...
Business
fbtw
Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

Ecozone investments up three-fold to P111.2 billion

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority continued to increase in the beginning of September as year-to-date...
Business
fbtw

The singing toilet

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
My friend Peter McIntyre, now comfortably retired in Ireland, periodically sends me articles to which I am very grateful. He gave me a fascinating one recently.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with