^

Business

DBP, DepEd partnership benefits Mindanao schools

The Philippine Star
September 2, 2023 | 12:00am
DBP, DepEd partnership benefits Mindanao schools
Shown in photo during the donation turnover ceremony in Pangabuan Integrated School are (from left) DBP senior assistant vice president Romel Calapardo, Pang abuan Integrated School principal Richel Ongcol together with representatives from DBP Ozamis branch manager Arcelyn Abao, and Baltazar Porol.

MANILA, Philippines — State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has extended close to P2-million in educational aid to four secondary schools in Mindanao under the flagship corporate social responsibility program with the Department of Education (DepEd), a top official said.

DBP President and chief executive officer Michael de Jesus said the assistance was given under the “Adopt-A-School” Program (ASP) of the DepEd as part of the bank’s continuing commitment to broaden support to the education sector.

“DBP remains unwavering in its thrust to strengthen the education sector by providing the much-needed resources to public schools facing challenges in acquiring modern teaching aids,” De Jesus said. “We are firm believers that education remains a critical component to achieve inclusive development.”

DBP is the eighth largest bank in the country in terms of assets and provides credit support to four strategic sectors of the economy – infrastructure and logistics; micro, small, and medium enterprises; environment; social services and community development.

The ASP was established by virtue of Republic Act 8525 or “Adopt-a-School Act of 1998,” which mobilizes private and public sector support for the benefit of public schools located in any of the poorest provinces in the country through the provision of equipment and improvement of facilities.

De Jesus said four schools in Mindanao – San Isidro National High School in Surigao del Norte, Bislig Elementary School in Surigao del Sur, Pangabuan Integrated School in Misamis Occidental, and Valencia City Central School in Bukidnon – were provided with new computers, multimedia projectors, and other learning equipment and facilities.

He said DBP will continue to explore avenues of cooperation with DepEd with the goal of identifying additional public schools in need of assistance, especially those in low-income and underserved areas to fill in gaps in educational resources.

“DBP aims to create a more conducive learning environment for students and educators alike, advance the quality of education, and improve the lives of our students across the country,” De Jesus said.

vuukle comment

DEPED

SCHOOLS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Typhoons, high oil prices likely stoked inflation in August &mdash; BSP

Typhoons, high oil prices likely stoked inflation in August — BSP

1 day ago
Prices of key consumer items likely rose at a faster rate in August, no thanks to damage caused by typhoons and higher pump...
Business
fbtw
GCash loans hit P100 billion mark

GCash loans hit P100 billion mark

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
E-wallet giant GCash has launched another credit product to serve the low-income segment after crossing the P100 billion mark...
Business
fbtw
Profit-taking halts PSEi&rsquo;s 2-day rally

Profit-taking halts PSEi’s 2-day rally

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index limped yesterday, settling at 6,175.25, a notable decline of 120.04 points or 1.91 percent,...
Business
fbtw
More portfolio investments enter Philippines

More portfolio investments enter Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Short-term investment flows remained positive for the second straight month, surging to $962.04 million in July, following...
Business
fbtw
NCR retail prices rise slowest in 15 months

NCR retail prices rise slowest in 15 months

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Retail prices in Metro Manila in July posted its lowest pace of growth in 15 months due largely to the slower increases in...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Attending an Ant Seminar

By Francis J. Kong | 49 minutes ago
The Ant Philosophy.
Business
fbtw

Fanning the flames

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 49 minutes ago
It’s a categorical no on the part of the Supreme Court.
Business
fbtw

Low cost, no frills deposits hit P27 Billion in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 49 minutes ago
Low cost and no frills deposits amounted to P27 billion as of the first quarter, more than five times the P5.1 billion recorded in the same quarter last year, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw

GSIS members told to pay loans on time

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 49 minutes ago
State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System reminded its members to pay their loans on time to ensure that they can claim their full benefits upon retirement.
Business
fbtw

Schneider Electric plans to expand Cavite logistics hub

By Catherine Talavera | 49 minutes ago
French energy management and automation firm Schneider Electric plans to scale up its logistics hub in Cavite.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with