^

Business

PLDT’s VITRO signs Eastern as provider

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 30, 2023 | 12:00am
PLDTâ��s VITRO signs Eastern as provider
Eastern Communications will put up a point of presence in VITRO Sta. Rosa after entering into a partnership with PLDT’s technology subsidiary, ePLDT Inc.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Eastern Communications has signed a partnership with telco giant PLDT Inc., allowing it to offer connectivity solutions to future clients of a data center that will rise in Laguna.

Eastern Communications will put up a point of presence in VITRO Sta. Rosa after entering into a partnership with PLDT’s technology subsidiary, ePLDT Inc.

The tie-up permits Eastern Communications to provide connectivity services to enterprises which will soon colocate their data requirements in VITRO Sta. Rosa.

Likewise, the collaboration improves the operational redundancy of Eastern Communications for emergencies. It also enhances the data capacity of Eastern Communications to serve hyperscalers who plan to venture into the Philippines.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is set to become the 11th and largest data center owned and operated by PLDT. The facility is expected to host an initial capacity of 14 megawatts upon its activation in the first quarter of 2024.

Down the line, VITRO Sta. Rosa can be expanded to as much as 50 MW, especially as it receives the future demand from hyperscale activities.

Hyperscalers refers to tech mammoths like Amazon, Google and Meta who are always in search of facilities, such as VITRO Sta. Rosa, where they can store their applications and information.

Citing data from Quisumbing Torres, Eastern Communications said the data center market in the Philippines is estimated to hit $535 million by 2026, rising by an average of 11 percent between 2021 and 2026.

Apart from this, the country boasts of the second largest subscriber base in Asia and the Pacific, making it a fertile ground for digital innovation and investments. The public and private sectors, as such, are pushing to turn the Philippines into a hyperscale hub.

Eastern Communications co-coordinator Vince Tempongko said the firm decided to partner with ePLDT in response to the government’s call to accelerate digital transition. He said that efforts to introduce new data and cloud services would be sustained to cater to the incoming demand.

ePLDT is signing partnerships with tech providers in preparation for the opening of VITRO Sta. Rosa next year.

In July, ePLDT entered into a partnership with Radius Telecoms for the provision of connectivity services in VITRO Sta. Rosa and the expansion of fiber connectivity in other data centers run by ePLDT.

vuukle comment

PLDT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SEC revokes license of another lending firm

SEC revokes license of another lending firm

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cracked down on another lending firm for unlawful debt collection practices.
Business
fbtw
Metrobank sets transaction limit

Metrobank sets transaction limit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is set to impose a cumulative daily limit on certain transactions via its app and online banking...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on August 29

LIST: Flights canceled on August 29

8 hours ago
Several domestic flights were canceled on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather condition.
Business
fbtw
BSP stays on guard vs market volatilities

BSP stays on guard vs market volatilities

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is closely monitoring the impact of the possible policy action of the US Federal Reserve after...
Business
fbtw

Wounded tiger

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
China’s current economic problems should worry its neighbors, trading partners, and its rival super power, the United States. China, as a wounded tiger, is very dangerous.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

DMCI Homes ventures into beach development

By Iris Gonzales | 42 minutes ago
The Consunji Group, through its residential property arm DMCI Homes, is making its foray into beach park developments with a maiden project in Batangas.
Business
fbtw

Nickel producers urge government to shorten permit process for mining projects

By Danessa Rivera | 42 minutes ago
The Philippine Nickel Industry Association – the country’s largest umbrella group of nickel producers – is urging the government to establish a one-stop shop that will significantly reduce the permitting...
Business
fbtw
Markets build on global rally ahead of key US data

Markets build on global rally ahead of key US data

7 hours ago
Traders extended a global rally Tuesday ahead of US data this week that could be key to the Federal Reserve's decision-making...
Business
fbtw
Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

Glitch halts Toyota factories in Japan

10 hours ago
Toyota said Tuesday it has been hit by a technical glitch forcing it to suspend production at all of its 14 factories in...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with