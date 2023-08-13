^

PhilFIDA revitalizes silk farming tradition

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
August 13, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority (PhilFIDA) is revitalizing the rich tradition of sericulture in the country by boosting Cagayan’s traditional craft.

Sericulture is the process of cultivating silkworms for the production of raw silk, a raw material for various clothes such as Barong Tagalog and other world-class silk products.

PhilFIDA has implemented the P3.1 million Claveria Silk Project to develop a two-hectare farmland and sericulture training center in Barangay Culao in Claveria, Cagayan.

It has turned over mulberry plantations, rearing houses, a cocoon processing center, and a silk processing and weaving center to the local government unit of Claveria last month.

Mulberry leaf is an exclusive food for silkworms to produce cocoons which will be converted into silk.

The project  is targeting  the 66 farmers engaged in sericulture to help uplift the community and preserve traditional craftsmanship.

PhilFIDA said the Claveria Silk Project is a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the local community.

“By embracing sustainable practices and promoting sericulture as a hallmark product of the region, Claveria aims to become a hub of silk production, drawing both local and international tourists,” it said.

Meanwhile, PhilFIDA is also implementing initiatives in cultivating abaca within Claveria to boost the region’s economic growth and environmental sustainability.

PHILFIDA
Philstar
