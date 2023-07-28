^

Business

SEC greenlights ACEN shelf offering

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 28, 2023 | 11:22am
SEC greenlights ACEN shelf offering
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, ACEN’s board of directors approved the offer covering issuance of up to P12.5 billion. The sale covered 12.5 million preferred shares, priced at P1,000 apiece with a par value of P1 per preferred share.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange gave the go-ahead to ACEN Corp.’s shelf registration covering up to P50 billion preferred shares.

In a statement on Friday, the regulator said they rendered effective ACEN’s registration statement, which covered Series A and B green preferred shares. These shares may be issued in one or more tranches within a period of three years.

Ayala Corp's listed energy platform will put up to P12.5 billion preferred shares in the first tranche, which includes an oversubscription option of up to P12.5 billion. 

Proceeds are projected to hit P24.83 billion, as ACEN said the haul will be used to refinance short-term loans for green projects, solar projects in Pangasinan, Zambales and Cagayan, and a wind project in Ilocos Norte.

The preferred share offer will be opened to the public from August 11-23. It will be listed on the local bourse on September 1. 

For this offer, ACEN tapped BDO Capital & Investment Corp., BPI Capital Corp., China Bank Capital Corp., PNB Capital and Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp. and SB Capital Corp. as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners for the offer. 

Shares in ACEN currently trade 3.42% down at P5.36 apiece as of 11:03 a.m. Friday.

vuukle comment

ACEN CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Are technocrats misleading us?

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
To the credit of the President, he knows the challenges he must meet and he said so clearly in the first paragraph of his SONA last Monday.
Business
fbtw
Philippines still world&rsquo;s second biggest banana exporter

Philippines still world’s second biggest banana exporter

By Danessa Rivera | 1 day ago
The Philippines maintained its position as the second largest exporter of bananas last year despite lower shipments.
Business
fbtw
Asset sale of abolished state firms to raise P22 billion &nbsp;

Asset sale of abolished state firms to raise P22 billion  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government expects to generate some P22 billion from the sale of assets of abolished state firms that could fund some...
Business
fbtw

McDonald’s Philippines renews partnership with DOLE

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
Fastfood chain McDonald’s Philippines has renewed its commitment to generating employment for Filipino students through its partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment.
Business
fbtw
AboitizPower posts higher income in H1

AboitizPower posts higher income in H1

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Fresh contributions from strategic investments fueled the earnings of Aboitiz Power Corp., surging by 79 percent to P17.8...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Retail prices rise slower in June

Retail prices rise slower in June

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The growth in retail prices of goods in Metro Manila continued to ease in June mainly due to slower food price increases,...
Business
fbtw
Construction projects decline in Q4 last year

Construction projects decline in Q4 last year

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The number of approved building permits and value of construction projects registered declines in the fourth quarter from...
Business
fbtw

Charting a path to success: Insights from resilient retailers at 29th NRCE

12 hours ago
Retail is a dynamic and resilient industry that has withstood various crises throughout time. While we cannot predict the future, retailers can certainly equip themselves to be prepared for what lies ahead.
Business
fbtw

DBP completes P1-billion interest subsidy for LGUs

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines has completed the disbursement of P1 billion in interest subsidy to local government units as part of the country’s pandemic recovery.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with