^

Business

Balai ni Fruitas' H1 profits soar 68%

Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 6:44pm
Balai ni Fruitas' H1 profits soar 68%
Balai ni Fruitas indicated in its prospectus it was eyeing raising P281 million for store network expansion, creation of commissaries, and potential acquisition of other baked goods businesses around the country.
Balai Ni Fruitas / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of Balai ni Fruitas Inc. posted double digit growth in the first half as its expansion plans pay off.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the unit of listed kiosk operator Fruitas Holdings Inc. said its net income jumped 68% year-on-year to P25 million in the January to June period.

Financial results showed Balai’s six-month topline jumped 72% year-on-year to P249 million.

The company’s EBITDA, another gauge of financial performance, hit 46 million in the first half, higher than P29 million recorded in the same period last year.

“The company's greatly improved financial performance has been facilitated by the expansion of Balai Pandesal and the seasonally strong demand for the products of the company’s other brands,” Balai said.

Balai said it added 17 new stores during the first half, bringing its total number of stores to 115.

As of June this year, there were 64 Balai Pandesal outlets with the balance comprising Buko ni Fruitas and Fruitas House of Desserts outlets.

Through the network of FRUIT, customers can find Balai Pandesal items in over 20 additional community stores.

Shares in Balai finished Wednesday’s trading up 3.77%.

vuukle comment

BALAI NI FRUITAS INC.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Diokno: Military pension reform to be passed before end of 2023

Diokno: Military pension reform to be passed before end of 2023

1 day ago
Retired military and uniformed personnel get an average monthly pension of P40,000.
Business
fbtw
Conglomerate Filinvest Dev&rsquo;t Corp. shakes up management board

Conglomerate Filinvest Dev’t Corp. shakes up management board

9 hours ago
Filinvest Development Corp. pencilled in key changes to its leadership board, with tycoon Josephine Gotianun Yap taking a...
Business
fbtw

Wages

By Boo Chanco | 20 hours ago
Senate President Miguel Zubiri has proposed to increase the daily minimum wage by a uniform nationwide rate of from P100 to P150. I have always thought we should be paying our workers a living wage that will enable...
Business
fbtw
Japan sees record drop in population

Japan sees record drop in population

8 hours ago
Japan's population fell by a record in 2022, government data showed Wednesday, as the country struggles to reverse its perennial...
Business
fbtw
IMF turns more bullish on Philippine economy

IMF turns more bullish on Philippine economy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund has turned more optimistic on Philippine economic prospects for this year, but sees a different...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIST: Canceled flights for July 26 due to typhoon 'Egay'

LIST: Canceled flights for July 26 due to typhoon 'Egay'

6 hours ago
Several domestic flights have been grounded on Wednesday, July 26 due to the severe weather condition brought on by super...
Business
fbtw
Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy

Microsoft, Google beat earnings expectations amid AI frenzy

7 hours ago
Tech titans Google and Microsoft announced better-than-expected earnings on Tuesday as the frenzy over artificial intelligence...
Business
fbtw
ACEN to float preferred share offer

ACEN to float preferred share offer

8 hours ago
ACEN Corp., Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, is set to float a preferred share offer as the first tranche of the...
Business
fbtw
Higher deficit OK if infrastructure sustained

Higher deficit OK if infrastructure sustained

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The government is willing to incur a slightly higher budget deficit, if necessary, as long as infrastructure spending is sustained...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with