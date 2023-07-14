^

Business

BSP greenlights $2.73B in foreign loans in Q2

Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 4:47pm
BSP greenlights $2.73B in foreign loans in Q2
The amount comprised three loans granted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Monetary Board approved new borrowings by the government in the second quarter, targeted towards financing various railway projects around the country.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said in a statement on Friday that these public sector foreign borrowings totalling $2.73 billion in the second quarter were lower by 23% compared to the same period a year ago. 

These loans supplement the national government’s financing requirements, which include funding for socioeconomic programs and infrastructure projects. 

The amount comprised three loans granted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Majority of the country’s borrowings come from domestic creditors in order to shield the national government from the volatile swings of exchange rates, among others. 

Foreign loans require the approval of the BSP, through the Monetary Board, before the national government guarantees it. 

As it is, BSP data showed the country’s foreign debt surged to an all-time high of $118.81 billion in the first quarter. — Ramon Royandoyan

 

JICA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Floating solar panel project first in line as Philippines launches green lanes

Floating solar panel project first in line as Philippines launches green lanes

1 day ago
These “lanes” are expected to smoothen out kinks in doing business in the country.
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Expect Philippine rice imports to turn pricey if El Ni&ntilde;o worsens

Fitch unit: Expect Philippine rice imports to turn pricey if El Niño worsens

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
If this development is realized, this could send the Philippines’ import plans sideways.
Business
fbtw
Philippines generated P3.5T worth of investment leads from trips abroad

Philippines generated P3.5T worth of investment leads from trips abroad

1 day ago
Trade Sec. Alfredo Pascual disclosed on Wednesday that these forays abroad generated an estimated P3.5 trillion worth of investment...
Business
fbtw
At 77, MVP has not stopped dreaming of a better future for all

At 77, MVP has not stopped dreaming of a better future for all

By Lai Reyes | 18 hours ago
Manny V. Pangilinan, popularly known as “MVP,” has always been a dreamer and, yes, a man with a mission – that...
Business
fbtw
Han &lsquo;Solo&rsquo;

Han ‘Solo’

By Marianne Go | 18 hours ago
Lucio “Han” Tan III has been a busy man this past two months after he assumed his new role as president of PAL...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
APC Group unit secures 2nd gov&rsquo;t geothermal contract

APC Group unit secures 2nd gov’t geothermal contract

6 hours ago
The APC Group subsidiary that secured the contract was Aragorn Power and Energy Corp, marking the unit’s second project...
Business
fbtw
US regulator investigating ChatGPT over bad content

US regulator investigating ChatGPT over bad content

9 hours ago
The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI to determine if its hugely popular ChatGPT app harms consumers by...
Business
fbtw
90% of HLCM shareholders approve of tender offer

90% of HLCM shareholders approve of tender offer

9 hours ago
Overall, the results are fairly positive for Holderfin and the HLCM ownership group...
Business
fbtw
Upson reallocates a small portion of IPO proceeds, plus more market updates

Upson reallocates a small portion of IPO proceeds, plus more market updates

9 hours ago
Quick market takes
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with