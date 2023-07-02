^

Business

Government draws up 10-year innovation roadmap

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Innovation Council (NIC), chaired by President Marcos, has approved the country’s innovation roadmap for this year until 2032.

In a statement, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) outlines the plan to improve innovation governance and establish a dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country.

“The future, even the near future, is expected to be volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. Developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is critical to achieving our AmBisyon Natin 2040 of a matatag, maginhawa at panatag na buhay for all Filipinos,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said.

She emphasized that a dynamic innovation ecosystem would facilitate the creation and translation of ideas and knowledge into high-quality and competitive products and services to promote economic growth, well-being, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Edilon said there is a need for the government to play a role in this process to avoid undesirable outcomes like constant distress and disasters, greater inequalities, and sluggish progress.

Under the NIASD, a dynamic innovation ecosystem is one that fosters a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demand, and facilitates collaboration.

It is also expected to link the innovator-entrepreneur to potential investors and funders.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, who also serves as NIC vice-chair, said establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is among the strategies in the transformation agenda identified in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) or the overall development blueprint for 2023 to 2028.

“Chapter 8 of the PDP elaborates on this strategy by situating it within the continuum of research and development, innovation, technology adoption, then commercialization,” he said.

The NIC, which is a 25-member policy advisory body for innovation development in the country, is composed of 16 department secretaries and seven executive members from the private sector.

NIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

BSP sees fifth straight month of lower inflation

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month in June due to lower prices of meat and fruits as well as cheaper liquefied...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

8 hours ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw
Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth

Marcos backs national innovation agenda to boost economic growth

12 hours ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as the chairperson of the National Innovation Council, has given his full support...
Business
fbtw
US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

US warns firms over new Chinese 'counter-espionage' law

16 hours ago
US intelligence warned companies operating in China Friday over the impact of Beijing's new counter-espionage law coming into...
Business
fbtw

Ripple effect

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Friends ask me why I seldom drive my car.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pinoys save up nearly P5 trillion as of end-2022

Pinoys save up nearly P5 trillion as of end-2022

By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The country’s total savings rose to P4.9 trillion in 2022 from a year ago, amid the further reopening of the econo...
Business
fbtw

Understanding generations

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
Here is an old funny story circulated on the web found in one of those humor sites.
Business
fbtw

WHO warning

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
Just recently, Reuters reported that aspartame, the most common artificial sweetener used in products like Coca-Cola diet sodas, will be listed next month as possibly carcinogenic to humans for the first time by...
Business
fbtw

Cemex teams up with LGUs for sustainable waste management

2 hours ago
Regenera, the circularity solutions unit of Cemex Philippines, continues to scale up partnerships with more than 30 local government units across the country to help address the growing waste problem through recovery,...
Business
fbtw

Tan Caktiong donates UST innovation center

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The University of Santo Tomas has completed and inaugurated an innovation center named after its donor Jollibee Foods Corp. founder Tony Tan Caktiong.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with