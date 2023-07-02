Government draws up 10-year innovation roadmap

MANILA, Philippines — The National Innovation Council (NIC), chaired by President Marcos, has approved the country’s innovation roadmap for this year until 2032.

In a statement, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the National Innovation Agenda and Strategy Document (NIASD) outlines the plan to improve innovation governance and establish a dynamic innovation ecosystem in the country.

“The future, even the near future, is expected to be volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous. Developing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is critical to achieving our AmBisyon Natin 2040 of a matatag, maginhawa at panatag na buhay for all Filipinos,” NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said.

She emphasized that a dynamic innovation ecosystem would facilitate the creation and translation of ideas and knowledge into high-quality and competitive products and services to promote economic growth, well-being, social inclusion, and environmental sustainability.

Edilon said there is a need for the government to play a role in this process to avoid undesirable outcomes like constant distress and disasters, greater inequalities, and sluggish progress.

Under the NIASD, a dynamic innovation ecosystem is one that fosters a pervasive culture of innovation driven by market demand, and facilitates collaboration.

It is also expected to link the innovator-entrepreneur to potential investors and funders.

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, who also serves as NIC vice-chair, said establishing a dynamic innovation ecosystem is among the strategies in the transformation agenda identified in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) or the overall development blueprint for 2023 to 2028.

“Chapter 8 of the PDP elaborates on this strategy by situating it within the continuum of research and development, innovation, technology adoption, then commercialization,” he said.

The NIC, which is a 25-member policy advisory body for innovation development in the country, is composed of 16 department secretaries and seven executive members from the private sector.