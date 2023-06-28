^

DOTr awards P40 billion contracts for NSCR

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
June 28, 2023 | 12:00am
DOTr awards P40 billion contracts for NSCR
Documents obtained by The STAR showed that the DOTr has issued Contract Packages (CP) S-03A and S-03C of the NSCR, completing the roster of developers tasked to put up the sections in the south of Metro Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has awarded more than P40 billion worth of contracts for the delivery of multiple segments of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR).

Documents obtained by The STAR showed that the DOTr has issued Contract Packages (CP) S-03A and S-03C of the NSCR, completing the roster of developers tasked to put up the sections in the south of Metro Manila.

In a notice of award, the DOTr has designated CP S-03A to the joint venture of engineering giant First Balfour Inc. and Hong Kong-based Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd.

CP S-03A covers the civil works for 7.9 kilometers of stations and tracks for the NSCR. First Balfour and Leighton Asia are tasked to build a mix of at-grade and viaduct rail, including the elevated station at Buendia and at-grade stops at EDSA and Senate, of the NSCR.

The contract amounts to P22.14 billion, inclusive of $14.78 million. Further, it requires First Balfour and Leighton Asia to complete their portion in 1,612 calendar days.

Apart from CP S-03A, the joint venture has bagged CP S-03B that covers the tunnel connecting the NSCR with the Metro Manila Subway Project.

In a separate notice, the DOTr has awarded CP S-03C to the joint venture of Indonesian builders PT Adhi Karya (Persero) Tbk. and PT PP (Persero) Tbk., another repeat winner.

CP S-03C mandates the Indonesians to construct the 5.8- kilometer stretch of at-grade and viaduct tracks, including the Bicutan and Sucat stations, of the NSCR.

The DOTr will pay the joint venture P18.25 billion, inclusive of $49.52 million, to build the structures under CP S-03C.

The Indonesians were given up to 1,977 calendar days to finish their segment of the NSCR.

Like First Balfour and Leighton Asia, PT Adhi Karya and PT PP have won a prior contract in the NSCR. In February, PT Adhi Karya and PT PP were awarded CP S-01 of the NSCR, covering the civil works for the Blumentritt Extension of the Malolos-Clark Railway, the northern line of the NSCR.

The DOTr hopes to complete by 2028 the P873.62 billion NSCR, a railway connecting Malolos, Bulacan with Clark International Airport, and Tutuban, Manila with Calamba, Laguna.

The DOTr will shut the Alabang-Calamba trips of the Philippine National Railways starting July 2 to make way for the construction of the NSCR.

