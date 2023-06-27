^

Business

US-led free trade framework to progress in 2023

Philstar.com
June 27, 2023 | 3:08pm
trade
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (2nd L) leads her delegation during a ministerial pillar meeting at the Indo-Pacific Economic Ministerial in Los Angeles, California, on September 8, 2022.
Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The ambitious US-led free trade framework is expected to progress further before the year ends, amid ongoing negotiations according to a United States trade official.

Sarah Bianchi, a deputy United States trade representative, told journalists on Tuesday that they already set a goal to make “substantial progress” this year.

“We’re targeting the end of the year to have some more tangible progress in all the pillars,” she said.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched in May 2022, counting Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as partners.

As it is, the US and its 13 IPEF partners represent 40% of the world’s gross domestic product.

The four pillars within the framework revolved around fair trade, supply chain resiliency, clean economy and fair economy.

Negotiations surrounding a proposed supply chain agreement was announced on May 27.

Trade ministers hammered out an agreement to strengthen supply chains on crucial products, such as chips, in a bid to reduce their dependence on China.

Launched in May 2022, IPEF would enable the US to carve a bigger economic role in Asia, as China’s influence over the region grew in the past decade.

The Philippines joined a China-led free trade agreement, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, back in February. — Ramon Royandoyan

US-PHILIPPINES TIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Surprises and no surprises

By Rey Gamboa | 15 hours ago
As the BBM administration enters its second year, we come face to face with several surprises. Well, also a number of no surprises.
Business
fbtw
PLDT ramps up efforts to turn Philippines into hyperscale hub

PLDT ramps up efforts to turn Philippines into hyperscale hub

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has committed to bring in tech investors into the Philippines to support the country’s goal of...
Business
fbtw

Are we still a hospitable people?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Tourism contributed 6.2 percent to GDP in 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Business
fbtw
PNB selling 14% stake in holding firm via private placement

PNB selling 14% stake in holding firm via private placement

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
ppine National Bank is putting up for sale a minority interest in its holding company that invests, develops and sells assets...
Business
fbtw
Economists give mixed views on BSP rate moves

Economists give mixed views on BSP rate moves

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
While most economists are convinced the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ended its tightening cycle by keeping key policy rates...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Union Bank to push P0.9-B down into UnionDigital

Union Bank to push P0.9-B down into UnionDigital

6 hours ago
UBP has been aggressive over the past year in the traditional banking space, so I hope some of that bravado will carry over...
Business
fbtw
Grab: No change in investment plan in Philippines amid regional layoffs

Grab: No change in investment plan in Philippines amid regional layoffs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines has assured the government that it would fulfill its commitment of creating 500,000 livelihood...
Business
fbtw

Bargain hunting halts PSEi’s 5-day downturn

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Local shares snapped a five-day downturn yesterday as investors picked up bargain stocks, lifting the main index out of a three-month low.
Business
fbtw

Cross-currency swap market launched

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Bankers Association of the Philippines has launched a new facility, allowing members and customers to better manage foreign exchange and interest rate risks.
Business
fbtw

BSP intensifies campaign vs illegal money changers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to intensify its fight against illegal money service businesses as it blacklisted six more unregistered entities operating in Pasay, Makati and Pampanga.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with