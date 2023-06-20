^

Business

NOW Corp. to contest P1M fine slapped by SEC

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 4:17pm
NOW Corp. to contest P1M fine slapped by SEC
File photo of the façade of the Securities and Exchange Commission building.
The STAR / File photo

MANILA, Philippines — NOW Corp. is set to file a motion for reconsideration against the P1 million fine slapped by the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The IT firm indicated in a disclosure sent to the local bourse on Tuesday that it “disagreed” with the order of the SEC’s enforcement and investor protection department. 

The P1 million fine comes from the firm’s alleged violation of Sec. 24.1(d) of the Securities Regulation Code, dating back to NOW Corp’s disclosure back on Nov. 10, 2021.

The SEC’s order tasked NOW Corp. and Mel Velarde to pay P1 million for allegedly “disclosing misleading information” to the public.

In its November 2021 disclosure, the company asserted that it had no knowledge of details of the motions filed by the National Telecommunications Communications through the Office of the Solicitor General. This involved a P2.6 billion liability that represented unpaid Supervision and Regulation fees and Spectrum User fees of NOW Telecom Company, Inc., a separate entity. 

NOW Corp. indicated in a disclosure sent on Nov. 11, 2021 that since “it is not a party to said case, the company has no knowledge of the specific details surrounding the alleged motion filed by the National Telecommunications Commission through the Office of the Solicitor General with the Supreme Court.” 

“Per confirmations made with NOW Telecom, this matter has been referred to its legal counsel for proper action. The Company has been advised by counsel that the legal issue raised in the case is still covered by the sub judice rule which restricts comments and disclosures on legal issues in pending judicial proceedings,” the 2021 disclosure indicated.

NOW Corp’s disclosure on Tuesday indicated the SEC ordered payment within 15 days of receiving the order. 

Shares in NOW Corp. ended trading down 2.9% on Tuesday at P1.34 apiece. — Ramon Royandoyan

NOW CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
T-bill rates rise ahead of BSP meeting

T-bill rates rise ahead of BSP meeting

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
Rates picked up while demand slipped for the government’s short-term securities ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Market watches BSP action after Fed pause

Market watches BSP action after Fed pause

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Stock investors will be keeping a close watch on the meeting of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas later this week as it may...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to extend rate hike pause

BSP likely to extend rate hike pause

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may extend its pause by keeping key policy rates unchanged on Thursday amid the inflation...
Business
fbtw
NAIA consortium pushes bid for 25-year concession

NAIA consortium pushes bid for 25-year concession

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Consortium is pushing for a 25-year concession period for the rehabilitation of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt rises to record-high $119 billion in 1st quarter

Foreign debt rises to record-high $119 billion in 1st quarter

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ foreign debt hit an all-time high of $118.81 billion in the first quarter due to statistical adjustment...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275266
            [Title] => Alsons dips toes in renewables
            [Summary] => ACR added that the construction of three renewable energy plants is set to start in 2024.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 15:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/2_2023-06-20_01-03-26380_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275260
            [Title] => Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds
            [Summary] => The How We Build Now report, penned by Procore and independent research company YouGov found that expectations for growth within the next 12 months across the local construction industry stayed in the green.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 14:09:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/06/22/construction_2021-06-22_19-37-27444_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275232
            [Title] => Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates
            [Summary] =>  Again, this is not against the rules, it’s just FCG taking full advantage of a loophole.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 08:08:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/june20twitterjpeg_2023-06-20_08-12-55558_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275070
            [Title] => BSP to keep rates steady
            [Summary] => Monetary authorities are likely to keep interest rates unchanged anew this Thursday amid the inflation downtrend, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/1_2023-06-19_19-47-49438_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275068
            [Title] => Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor
            [Summary] => The agriculture sector saw its lowest contribution to the national economy last year over a five-year period.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804525
            [AuthorName] => Danessa Rivera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/19/2_2023-06-19_19-43-47713_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Alsons dips toes in renewables

Alsons dips toes in renewables

1 hour ago
ACR added that the construction of three renewable energy plants is set to start in 2024.
Business
fbtw
Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds

Report: Philippines' construction sector bullish on prospects despite headwinds

2 hours ago
The How We Build Now report, penned by Procore and independent research company YouGov found that expectations for growth...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Figaro's plan and 3 more market updates

8 hours ago
Again, this is not against the rules, it’s just FCG taking full advantage of a loophole.
Business
fbtw
BSP to keep rates steady

BSP to keep rates steady

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Monetary authorities are likely to keep interest rates unchanged anew this Thursday amid the inflation downtrend, according...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor

Agriculture sector remains lowest GDP contributor

By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
The agriculture sector saw its lowest contribution to the national economy last year over a five-year period.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with