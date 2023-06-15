^

Business

Tan conglomerate AGI pumps up capex in bid to carve lifestyle empire

Philstar.com
June 15, 2023 | 3:44pm
Tan conglomerate AGI pumps up capex in bid to carve lifestyle empire
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Andrew Tan-led conglomerate is allocating P70 billion for capex in 2023, representing a 23% year-on-year increase.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Alliance Global Group, Inc. announced it would be increasing capital expenditures this year, emphasizing the need to sustain growth momentum across its international and global operations.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Andrew Tan-led conglomerate said it is allocating P70 billion for capex in 2023, representing a 23% year-on-year increase.

“A firm believer of the country’s attractive long-term growth prospects, the Group is betting on the continued improvement in consumer spending,” says AGI CEO Kevin L. Tan told investors in their annual stockholders’ meeting Thursday morning.

Disclosure broken down showed how AGI’s various businesses intend to spend to churn growth. 

Property developer Megaworld Corp. is looking to burn through P55 billion in capex this year to expand its office, mall, and hotel business segments this year while eyeing to launch 20 new developments as well.

Emperador Inc. allotted P7 billion this year to fund machinery upgrades across its facilities here and abroad. A bulk of that amount, equivalent to an estimated P6 billion, will bankroll the expansion of operations of its distilleries in Scotland.

Travellers International set asie P4 billion to fund ongoing expansion projects at Newport World Resorts Complex. 

Golden Arches Development Corp., which holds the master franchise of McDonald's in the Philippines, will use P4 billion in capex to finance store network expansion. The firm is targeting to open 50 new stores in 2023, picking up the momentum since they opened 45 new branches last year. — Ramon Royandoyan

ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC.

MCDONALD'S CORP.

MEGAWORLD CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high prices

Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high prices

8 hours ago
According to Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Bank, a visit by Beyonce to Stockholm could explain the unexpected...
Business
fbtw
Fed pauses interest rate hikes but signals more tightening ahead

Fed pauses interest rate hikes but signals more tightening ahead

9 hours ago
The US Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to pause its aggressive campaign of interest rate hikes despite "elevated" inflation,...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets climb on cooling US inflation

Stock markets climb on cooling US inflation

1 day ago
Wall Street indices advanced and European markets closed higher after official figures showed US consumer prices rose by 4.0...
Business
fbtw

A law with misguided objectives

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
While many may laud the seeming generosity of the 2017 law mandating free tuition fees in all state universities, the crippling effects after five years are now trickling in – and it’s not a pretty ...
Business
fbtw
Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The plan to refund the value-added tax of foreign tourists is expected to add up to P13 billion to the economy annually amid...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274114
            [Title] => BSP slaps P1-M fine to BPI over Family bank merger
            [Summary] => The BSP indicated that BPI failed to comply with Section 10 of Republic Act No. 8791, or the General Banking Law of 2000. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 17:04:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/bpi_2023-06-04_19-14-51641_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274101
            [Title] => PSE amends by-laws to tighten quorum for biz transaction, board decisions
            [Summary] => The Philippine Stock Exchange pitched a set of amendments to its by-laws, top-billed by increasing quorum when firms decide on a course of action.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 16:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/26/pse_2023-02-26_18-44-52105_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274097
            [Title] => Remittances climb in April despite headwinds
            [Summary] => Money sent home by overseas Filipinos to their families rose in April, despite recession concerns plaguing developed economies.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 15:29:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/02/28/airport_2023-02-28_19-18-4190_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274083
            [Title] => BSP unlikely to match Fedâ€™s pause if inflation stays high
            [Summary] => For context, painful inflation has softened after soaring to 14-year highs towards the end of 2022. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 13:07:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806886
            [AuthorName] => Ramon Royandoyan
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/collage-maker-09-jun-2023-03-58-pm-2214_2023-06-09_15-57-48931_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2274072
            [Title] => Senate probe set on Cebu Pacific passengersâ€™ woes
            [Summary] => The Senate tourism and public services panels are set to conduct next Wednesday, June 21, an inquiry into the flurry of passenger complaints against budget carrier Cebu Pacific.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 09:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806909
            [AuthorName] => Xave Gregorio
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/03/16/cebu-pacific-flight_2020-03-16_22-40-36353_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
BSP slaps P1-M fine to BPI over Family bank merger

BSP slaps P1-M fine to BPI over Family bank merger

47 minutes ago
The BSP indicated that BPI failed to comply with Section 10 of Republic Act No. 8791, or the General Banking Law of 2000....
Business
fbtw
PSE amends by-laws to tighten quorum for biz transaction, board decisions

PSE amends by-laws to tighten quorum for biz transaction, board decisions

1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange pitched a set of amendments to its by-laws, top-billed by increasing quorum when firms decide...
Business
fbtw
Remittances climb in April despite headwinds

Remittances climb in April despite headwinds

2 hours ago
Money sent home by overseas Filipinos to their families rose in April, despite recession concerns plaguing developed eco...
Business
fbtw
BSP unlikely to match Fed&rsquo;s pause if inflation stays high

BSP unlikely to match Fed’s pause if inflation stays high

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
For context, painful inflation has softened after soaring to 14-year highs towards the end of 2022.
Business
fbtw
Senate probe set on Cebu Pacific passengers&rsquo; woes

Senate probe set on Cebu Pacific passengers’ woes

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The Senate tourism and public services panels are set to conduct next Wednesday, June 21, an inquiry into the flurry of passenger...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with