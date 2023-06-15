^

Business

Philippine economic team holds Singapore roadshow

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippine economic team holds Singapore roadshow
Economic managers are in Singapore today (Thursday) to hold another round of its Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) to provide insights on the latest economic developments, government spending priorities, infrastructure programs, and recent reforms in the country.
File

CEBU, Philippines —  The economic team of the Marcos administration is seeking to encourage more Singapore-based firms to come and do business in the Philippines as the government forecasts continued strong recovery moving forward.

Economic managers are in Singapore today (Thursday) to hold another round of its Philippine Economic Briefing (PEB) to provide insights on the latest economic developments, government spending priorities, infrastructure programs, and recent reforms in the country.

This is the second PEB in Singapore under the Marcos administration.

Led by the Department of Finance, the PEB is a platform for the economic team to brief international business and financial communities on the latest developments concerning the country’s economic performance, investment opportunities, and the administration’s development plan.

This is also expected to result in foreign direct, fixed income and equities market investors, as well as infrastructure players.

According to the economic team, the first PEB in Singapore last year resulted in $6.5 billion worth of investment pledges, on top of resources in the transportation sector for the manufacturing of electronic tricycles valued at $5 billion.

It also includes investments in renewable energy through floating solar panels generating energy to power communities amounting to $1.2 billion.

Finance chief Benjamin Diokno will be joined by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila.

Diokno will present an overview of the country’s economic performance and key economic liberalization reforms to encourage foreign investments in different sectors of the country.

Pangandaman, on the other hand, will discuss priority expenditures over the six-year term of the administration, while Balisacan will tackle infrastructure investment and development.

Dakila will brief investors on the performance and outlook of the monetary, external and financial sectors in the country.

Aside from the PEB, the economic team will have meetings with DBS Bank Ltd., HSBC Bank, and Singapore’s second minister for finance and national development, Indranee Rajah.

At the start of this year, the economic team kicked off the PEB in Germany, UK and the US. Last year, it held PEBs in Singapore, New York and Washington.

DBS

PEB
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has reminded passengers that all of its international flights will be located at the Terminal...
Business
fbtw
Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has warned consumers against the increasing number of spam and scam messages using over-the-top...
Business
fbtw
BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 6 days ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Palawan Pawnshop to further boost its remittance business, as...
Business
fbtw

Inflation and price control

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
To those of us who believe in a free market economy, price control is a bad concept. It attempts to repeal the law of supply and demand. It tries to fix a problem by introducing the strong hand of government into...
Business
fbtw
McDonald&rsquo;s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

McDonald’s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Fast food chain McDonald’s Philippines is set to hire over 20,000 more employees as it continues to open more stores...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273882
            [Title] => Agricultural trade drops by 8.6% in Q1
            [Summary] => The Philippines saw a higher trade deficit even as the value of the countryâ€™s agricultural trade fell by 8.6 percent in the first quarter amid lower exports and imports, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804525
            [AuthorName] => Danessa Rivera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273880
            [Title] => BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement
            [Summary] => The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is strengthening the guidelines on reconciliation and dispute handling for settlement and crediting issues in electronic fund transfers to further boost consumer protection.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/bsp_2023-06-14_20-57-59201_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273878
            [Title] => Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full
            [Summary] => The government yesterday borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even as investors asked for higher rates.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/peso-bills-philippine-money_2023-06-14_23-14-14303_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273877
            [Title] => A law with misguided objectives
            [Summary] => While many may laud the seeming generosity of the 2017 law mandating free tuition fees in all state universities, the crippling effects after five years are now trickling in â€“ and itâ€™s not a pretty sight.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 133715
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805279
            [AuthorName] => Rey Gamboa
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => 
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273875
            [Title] => Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP
            [Summary] => The plan to refund the value-added tax of foreign tourists is expected to add up to P13 billion to the economy annually amid the propensity of travellers to consume more with such a reimbursement mechanism.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/tourist_2023-06-14_23-16-27231_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest

Agricultural trade drops by 8.6% in Q1

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines saw a higher trade deficit even as the value of the country’s agricultural trade fell by 8.6 percent in the first quarter amid lower exports and imports, according to preliminary data from the...
Business
fbtw
BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement

BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is strengthening the guidelines on reconciliation and dispute handling for settlement and...
Business
fbtw
Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full

Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government yesterday borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even as investors asked for higher rates.
Business
fbtw

A law with misguided objectives

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
While many may laud the seeming generosity of the 2017 law mandating free tuition fees in all state universities, the crippling effects after five years are now trickling in – and it’s not a pretty ...
Business
fbtw
Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The plan to refund the value-added tax of foreign tourists is expected to add up to P13 billion to the economy annually amid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with