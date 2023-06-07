^

Business

US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 8:31am
US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit
Stablecoins are designed to have a relatively stable price and are usually pegged to a real-world commodity or currency.
STAR / File

NEW YORK, United States — In their second major action against a big crypto player in two days, US regulators sued Coinbase on Tuesday, alleging its failure to register as a securities exchange venue exposed investors to risk.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged that the largest digital currency trading platform in the United States had made billions of dollars by "unlawfully facilitating the buying and selling of crypto asset securities."

Shares of Coinbase tumbled on news of the lawsuit, which comes on the heels of charges unveiled Monday against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and founder Changpeng Zhao for numerous alleged securities law violations.

Coinbase slammed the SEC for turning the screws on a market that is still largely unregulated, a criticism that was levied by Binance the day before. 

"The SEC's reliance on an enforcement-only approach in the absence of clear rules for the digital asset industry is hurting America's economic competitiveness and companies like Coinbase that have a demonstrated commitment to compliance," said Paul Grewal, general counsel of Coinbase.

At a congressional hearing later Tuesday, Grewal called for "legislation that allows fair rules for the road to be developed transparently" without litigation. 

But more than six months after the spectacular failure of crypto exchange giant FTX and its boss Sam Bankman-Fried, Washington is still grappling with how to tighten oversight of a market that has been likened to the "Wild West."

 

- Need for oversight -

 

The largest crypto asset trading platform in the United States, Coinbase had 110 million users and $80 billion in assets at the end of 2022.

Filing a complaint in federal court, the SEC said Coinbase's failure to register as a securities exchange "has deprived investors of significant protections, including inspection by the SEC, record-keeping requirements, and safeguards against conflicts of interest, among others."

The suit follows Monday's move against Binance and Zhao for operating what the SEC called "an extensive web of deception" and "calculated evasion of the law."

On Tuesday, the SEC asked the federal court to freeze assets affiliated with Binance and Zhao.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler told CNBC the crackdown was needed to protect US financial markets, the world's biggest.

"We punch above our weight class in the capital markets in part because of robust oversight in the markets," said Gensler.

Oversight "builds trust in the investing public, you become the destination of choice," Gensler said. "The crypto markets are undermining that trust."

But Gensler's approach to cryptocurrency has come under fire from House Republicans, in part over criticism that his agency has overstepped its domain. 

Under the US system, securities are regulated by the SEC, while commodities are overseen by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). 

Ahead of its hearing Tuesday, the Republican-led House Agriculture Committee, while declining to comment on the specifics of the Coinbase case, tweeted that "regulation by enforcement is not an appropriate way to govern a market, adequately protect customers, or promote innovation." 

At Tuesday's hearing, CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam highlighted key problems at the center of recent failures of crypto entities, including undisclosed conflicts of interest and the comingling of funds among entities.

"This is the reason we're here. There is confusion and uncertainty," he said. "Hopefully we can clear that up."

These issues are at the heart of the US criminal case against Bankman-Fried, who is scheduled to be tried in October in New York.

James Angel, a Georgetown University professor specializing in financial markets and fintech, said the SEC's suits -- while protective of investors -- fall short of the comprehensive regulatory design needed for an evolving market.

"This Johnny-come-lately action is not the sign of a healthy regulatory apparatus, but it's sort of the best we can do at this time," said Angel, who sees little chance for congressional passage of legislation on digital oversight given the current political polarization.

Coinbase shares fell 12.1 percent to $51.61.

COINBASE

CRYPTOCURRENCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The Maharlika Investment Fund

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 10 hours ago
The last day of May marked the enactment of the law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund.
Business
fbtw
PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank has extended a P600 million loan to Metro Zamboanga Hospital and Medical Center...
Business
fbtw

Government borrows P25 billion from T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The government managed to borrow P25 billion from the issuance of long-term securities at higher rates even after inflation sustained its downward trend.
Business
fbtw
PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

1 day ago
PLDT Inc. said Monday some of its submarine cable partners reported connection issues, resulting in some users experiencing...
Business
fbtw

Exclusion in EU IP rights watchlists makes Philippines attractive for investment

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The country’s exclusion from the European Commission’s intellectual property (IP) rights watchlist for five years now makes the Philippines an attractive investment destination, according to the Intellectual...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272113
            [Title] => Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher
            [Summary] => Europe's Brent oil contract and US counterpart WTI crude fell more than two percent before trimming losses, one day after bouncing on news that Riyadh slashed daily output by one million barrels for July in a bid to prop up prices.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 08:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/22/oil2022-01-2922-03-23_2022-10-22_01-19-56665_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271950
            [Title] => BSP may keep rates on hold until next year
            [Summary] => Economists believe the inflation downtrend will give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more space for a longer pause that may see key policy rates on hold until next year.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/1_2023-06-06_19-44-07793_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271949
            [Title] => Inflation eases to 6.1% in May
            [Summary] => The countryâ€™s inflation rate eased for the fourth straight month in May due to slower increases in transport and food prices, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1473425
            [AuthorName] => Louella Desiderio
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/2_2023-06-06_19-37-1894_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271948
            [Title] => Easing inflation fails to thrill market investors
            [Summary] =>  A slowdown in the countryâ€™s inflation rate was not enough to boost local shares yesterday, with the stock market closing in negative territory.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805259
            [AuthorName] => Richmond Mercurio
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/3_2023-06-06_19-31-0575_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271947
            [Title] => PLDT internet services back to normal
            [Summary] => Telco giant PLDT Inc. has restored its broadband services back to normal following the downtime it suffered on Monday.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-07 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807056
            [AuthorName] => Elijah Felice Rosales
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/111_2023-06-06_21-16-23486_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher

Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher

1 hour ago
Europe's Brent oil contract and US counterpart WTI crude fell more than two percent before trimming losses, one day after...
Business
fbtw
BSP may keep rates on hold until next year

BSP may keep rates on hold until next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Economists believe the inflation downtrend will give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more space for a longer pause that may...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate eased for the fourth straight month in May due to slower increases in transport and food...
Business
fbtw
Easing inflation fails to thrill market investors

Easing inflation fails to thrill market investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
A slowdown in the country’s inflation rate was not enough to boost local shares yesterday, with the stock market closing...
Business
fbtw
PLDT internet services back to normal

PLDT internet services back to normal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has restored its broadband services back to normal following the downtime it suffered on Monday.&n...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with