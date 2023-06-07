^

Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher

Philstar.com
June 7, 2023 | 8:31am
Oil slips after Saudi-driven rally while equities edge higher
Cleanfuel said running trend as of yesterday points to a potential P0.50 per liter reduction in gasoline and P0.70 per liter decrease in diesel.
STAR / File

NEW YORK, United States — Oil prices slid Tuesday as dealers mulled the weak demand outlook after having rallied the previous day on output cuts from key crude producer Saudi Arabia.

Europe's Brent oil contract and US counterpart WTI crude fell more than two percent before trimming losses, one day after bouncing on news that Riyadh slashed daily output by one million barrels for July in a bid to prop up prices.

The announcement came at a weekend meeting of the 23-nation OPEC+ oil producers' alliance, which also agreed to continue its current production cuts until the end of next year.

"Oil prices are under pressure...  as the glow from Saudi's supply cut fades and the reality of the sluggish demand backdrop sets in," noted Victoria Scholar, head of investment at trading firm Interactive Investor.

Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said the Saudi decision was initially seen as positive for oil prices as less production would tighten supplies.

But "the market chose to see it differently, basically concluding that OPEC doubts its own projections" of demand increasing by two million barrels per day in 2023, Hansen added.

Asian stocks mostly fell as investors also digested a surprise interest rate increase from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

The move sparked talk that global central banks were not yet done hiking rates to combat stubbornly-high inflation, weighing on sentiment.

The RBA lifted its main rate by 25 basis points to 4.1 percent, the highest level since May 2012.

In reaction the Australian dollar jumped more than one percent against the greenback, which traded mixed against the euro and yen.

But after starting in the red, equities in Europe and on Wall Street pushed higher.

US stocks rose Tuesday at the end of a choppy session as beaten-down regional banking shares advanced on a quiet day for markets.

Investor sentiment has broadly improved with US lawmakers agreeing on a compromise fiscal package to avert a debt default and financial shares stabilizing following the failure of several regional banks earlier in the year.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq was up 0.4 percent.

 

Investors 'catch their breath'

The tepid rebound came after a global advance stumbled Monday, with a below-par read on US services sector activity hinting at weakness in a key area of the economy.

"After a brief rally since the end of last week, markets have taken a moment to catch their breath," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Traders have been broadly upbeat after a "Goldilocks" jobs report Friday that was neither too good nor too bad, possibly giving the Federal Reserve room to hold monetary policy next week.

There is growing hope that the US central bank will skip a further rate hike but flag a resumption in July, as officials try to bring inflation down while limiting damage to the economy and the troubled banking sector.

Shares in Coinbase tanked more than 19 percent before trimming losses after US securities regulators sued the cryptocurrency platform, alleging that its failure to register as a securities exchange venue exposed investors to risk.

On Monday, US regulators charged cryptocurrency giant Binance over securities law violations.

Bitcoin slumped more than four percent to around $25,500.

Shares in Apple slid 0.2 percent a day after the company unveiled the Vision Pro, its first mixed reality headset, with a price tag of $3,499.

The Maharlika Investment Fund

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 10 hours ago
The last day of May marked the enactment of the law creating the Maharlika Investment Fund.
PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

PNB extends P600 million loan to complete Zamboanga hospitals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank has extended a P600 million loan to Metro Zamboanga Hospital and Medical Center...
Government borrows P25 billion from T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The government managed to borrow P25 billion from the issuance of long-term securities at higher rates even after inflation sustained its downward trend.
PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

1 day ago
PLDT Inc. said Monday some of its submarine cable partners reported connection issues, resulting in some users experiencing...
Exclusion in EU IP rights watchlists makes Philippines attractive for investment

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The country’s exclusion from the European Commission’s intellectual property (IP) rights watchlist for five years now makes the Philippines an attractive investment destination, according to the Intellectual...
US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

US steps up crypto crackdown with Coinbase suit

1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission charged that the largest digital currency trading platform in the United States had...
BSP may keep rates on hold until next year

BSP may keep rates on hold until next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Economists believe the inflation downtrend will give the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas more space for a longer pause that may...
Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

Inflation eases to 6.1% in May

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The country’s inflation rate eased for the fourth straight month in May due to slower increases in transport and food...
Easing inflation fails to thrill market investors

Easing inflation fails to thrill market investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
A slowdown in the country’s inflation rate was not enough to boost local shares yesterday, with the stock market closing...
PLDT internet services back to normal

PLDT internet services back to normal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has restored its broadband services back to normal following the downtime it suffered on Monday.&n...
