^

Business

PSE: Online trading accounts log 'muted growth' in 2022

Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 4:13pm
PSE: Online trading accounts log 'muted growth' in 2022
PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said that with the launch of the two new indexes, fund managers and investors could further diversify their portfolio.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange noted the growth in online stock market accounts in 2022 was “muted,” but expects some churn as brokerage firms roll out in greater numbers. 

In a statement on Monday afternoon, the local bourse reported online investor accounts inched up 8.6% year-on-year to 1.25 million accounts in 2022.

Its analog counterpart registered a decline, however. Data provided by the PSE showed a decrease of 7,156 accounts to end up with 453,827 in 2022. 

Total investor accounts inched up 5.7% on-year to 1.71 million in 2022. The PSE reckoned local retail investors owned “a little over” 98% of the total accounts, with institutional investors and foreign investors possessing 1.9% and 1.7% of the total. 

“The growth in accounts may have been subdued in 2022 but I expect an uptick in numbers again with the foray of new stock brokerage firms in the online trading space and the upcoming rollout of stock investing features in finance apps,” said PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon.

Monzon noted that the total investor accounts felt the impact of the clean-up of dormant accounts by trading participants. This move was done in compliance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Republic Act No. 9160).

Data broken down showed female investors outnumbered male investors, at 50.2% in 2022. This was slightly higher in terms of online accounts as 51% of the total were owned by female investors. 

In terms of age, investors in the 30-44 range comprised half of the total retail accounts. This was followed by 45 to 59-year-old investors (20.7%), 18-29-year-olds (18.7%) and those aged 60 and above (10.8%).

The data also showed investors with an annual income of less than P500,000 yearly comprised 53.5% of retail accounts and 72.9% of online retail accounts. 

Investors who earned P500,000 to P1 million owned 25.6% and 13.6% of retail and online retail accounts each.

Meanwhile, those who earned P1 million and beyond annually. comprised 20.9% of retail investors and 13.6% of online investors. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-NEDA chief Karl Chua joins D&L Industries board

Ex-NEDA chief Karl Chua joins D&L Industries board

1 day ago
Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua will join the board of listed chemicals manufacturer D&L Industries...
Business
fbtw
BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

BPI eyes $150 million syndicated loan

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is eyeing at least $150 million through a syndicated loan to partially finance its...
Business
fbtw
PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

23 hours ago
PLDT Inc. said Monday some of its submarine cable partners reported connection issues, resulting in some users experiencing...
Business
fbtw

Negative list for VAT zero-rating

By Jaizzelle Anne PeÃ±ada | 17 hours ago
One of the objectives of the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises Act is to improve the equity and efficiency of the corporate tax system by reducing tax distortions and leakages...
Business
fbtw

Romero family exits airline business

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The group of Rep. Michael Romero has exited the airline industry to focus on the family’s power and ports businesses.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271887
            [Title] => SEC greenlights Petron's preferred share offer
            [Summary] => In a statement on Tuesday, the regulator indicated that Petronâ€™s offering, which covered Series 4 preferred shares, could be put up for sale in one or more tranches within a three-year period.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 15:14:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => http://media.philstar.com/images/articles/petron_2018-08-08_17-22-58938_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271879
            [Title] => SEC sues companies for 'unauthorized' investment scheme
            [Summary] => The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a criminal complaint against four companies for soliciting investments.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 12:31:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2020/10/28/sec-logo_2020-10-28_14-09-57386_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271880
            [Title] => Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process
            [Summary] =>  A lawmaker is proposing to shorten the procurement process in all government agencies from 72 days to 27 days and to exempt security-related agencies from competitive public bidding, citing a need to reduce delays in projects and bureaucratic inefficiency.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 12:23:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807493
            [AuthorName] => Cristina Chi
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => http://media.philstar.com/images/articles/psgen4-heli_2018-02-13_00-21-20172_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271865
            [Title] => Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause
            [Summary] => Consumer price growth softened in May as the domestic economy swallowed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinasâ€™ aggressive rate hikes.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 09:12:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806886
            [AuthorName] => Ramon Royandoyan
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/31/grocery-items-inflation05_2022-10-31_12-09-04462_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271861
            [Title] => Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI
            [Summary] => The Twitter owner and Tesla CEO â€” one of the world's richest men â€” held meetings with senior officials in Beijing and employees in Shanghai last week.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-06 08:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/06/elon-musk-sink-in_2023-06-06_10-34-57_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
SEC greenlights Petron's preferred share offer

SEC greenlights Petron's preferred share offer

2 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the regulator indicated that Petron’s offering, which covered Series 4 preferred shares,...
Business
fbtw
SEC sues companies for 'unauthorized' investment scheme

SEC sues companies for 'unauthorized' investment scheme

5 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a criminal complaint against four companies for soliciting investments.
Business
fbtw
Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process

Lawmaker files bill to revamp procurement process

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
A lawmaker is proposing to shorten the procurement process in all government agencies from 72 days to 27 days and to exempt...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause

Inflation eases again in May, bolstering case for rate hike pause

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Consumer price growth softened in May as the domestic economy swallowed the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ aggressive...
Business
fbtw
Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI

Musk says China detailed plans to regulate AI

9 hours ago
The Twitter owner and Tesla CEO — one of the world's richest men — held meetings with senior officials in Beijing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with