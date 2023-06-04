^

NEDA board OKs P23.4 billion TPLEX extension project

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2023 | 12:00am
NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the projects and guidelines approved by the NEDA board chaired by President Marcos would support attainment of the country’s goals under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 to 2028.
MANILA, Philippines — The government has given the P23.4-billion extension project of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension project the green light as it approved the guidelines for the public-private partnership (PPP) projects of local government units (LGUs)

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the projects and guidelines approved by the NEDA board chaired by President Marcos would support attainment of the country’s goals under the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 to 2028.

Balisacan said in a briefing in Malacañang that the TPLEX Extension project is the fastest unsolicited proposal approved by the body, from its submission last March 17 to the approval last week.

The project covering a 59.4-kilometer, four-lane extension highway would connect the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

From Rosario in La Union, Balisacan said the expressway would be extended to San Juan as the new endpoint.

“This is expected to stimulate economic activity, alleviate road congestion, provide better and safer road access, and promote the development of new growth centers in nearby regions,” he said.

Following the NEDA board approval, he said the next step is to have negotiations with the proponent, a Swiss challenge, and implementation of the project.

“The TPLEX Extension project will be implemented through a public-private partnership or PPP under the Department of Public Works and Highways,” he said.

According to Balisacan, the NEDA board also noted its earlier confirmation ad referendum of the Investment Coordination Committee’s (ICC) approval of the Department of Agriculture’s P45.01 billion Philippine Rural Development Project Scale-Up or PRDP Scale-Up, which aims to build on the successes of the original PRDP.

The project seeks to enhance agricultural productivity, increase income opportunities, and improve the living conditions of rural communities.

“Through this project, the government aims to empower farmers and fisherfolk, strengthen value chains, and promote inclusive and sustainable agricultural growth by institutionalizing new environmental and social safeguards frameworks and protocols,” Balisacan said.

He said the NEDA board also approved the ICC Guidelines for LGU PPP projects, which outline procedures for processing PPP proposals of LGUs that require ICC action under the Build-Operate-Transfer law.

“This initiative aims to empower LGUs and enable them to effectively engage in PPPs that will promote local development and attract investments,” he said.

Balisacan said the NEDA Board also reviewed the first progress report on the Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFPs) or priority projects with an estimated cost of P8.3 trillion under the Build-Better-More program.

