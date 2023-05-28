^

Mang Inasal tops grilled chicken segment in Philippines

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Mang Inasal tops grilled chicken segment in Philippines
Bacolod City passed an ordinance on Nov. 16, 2022 that declares Chicken Inasal as an important cultural property.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Mang Inasal’s Chicken Inasal has been recognized by Filipinos as the top grilled chicken in the country, according to a nationwide survey among 800 customers.

Conducted by a third-party market research agency from November to December 2022, the nationwide study asked 800 consumers which grilled chicken they consider best-tasting, among other characteristics. 

Over 90 percent of the respondents pointed to Mang Inasal for having the best-tasting grilled chicken among 40 other brands the consumers were aware of, according to survey results. 

Mang Inasal business unit head Mike Castro welcomed the results of the survey.

“It’s inspiring to know that the people appreciate what we have been working hard for at Mang Inasal for the past 20 years – which is to give our customers the best-tasting chicken inasal every day,” Castro said.

“This will surely keep us going in serving more Ihaw-Sarap meals and Unli-Saya moments to all our customers,” he said.

Mang Inasal has over 570 stores across the country. 

Aside from its grilled chicken, Mang Inasal has also been serving seafoods, barbeque and other items in the menu.

Mang Inasal was founded by tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II which was later acquired by Tony Tan Caktiong’s Jollibee Foods Corp. 

Aside from Mang Inasal, Jollibee’s other wholly owned brands are Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan and Smashburger.

