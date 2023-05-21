^

PhilTower starts to digitize Globe-acquired cell towers

The Philippine Star
May 21, 2023 | 12:00am
PhilTower uses drone and AI technology to digitize telco towers.
MANILA, Philippines — PhilTower Consortium Inc., the country’s leading digital shared infrastructure provider, has forged a partnership with SiteSee and QNSI to digitize 1,350 cell towers purchased from Globe last year.

The SiteSee digital twin platform, combined with QNSI field surveys and audit tools, is enabling PhilTower to optimize its infrastructure and capture new revenue opportunities faster. The combination of SiteSee’s advanced tools and QNSI local service delivery capability is step by step replacing traditional engineering inspections and enhancing asset management practices.

This partnership with SiteSee as the technology principal and QNSI, a local project management and service provider partner, has quickly enabled this new technology to be integrated into PhilTower workflows.

“Digital transformation is revolutionizing our industry, and I am proud that PhilTower has taken the lead on this. These state of art technologies like drones and AI help streamline and accelerate our operations and provide enormous benefits for our customers as it creates transparency and speeds up transactions. Apart from the advanced technology applied, digitalizing our tower portfolio is a demanding task in terms of logistics and managing large field operations. QNSI’s local knowledge in rolling out large-scale field operations nationwide has proven to be a critical success factor in getting the program off the ground,” said Devid Gubiani, CEO of PhilTower.

SiteSee is an Australian technology company that offers global tower operators a unique solution built on proprietary AI and digital twin technology while QNSI is a leading telecom service provider in the Philippines with a nationwide presence and field services team pool of over 200 multi-disciplined engineering teams engaged in various projects.

