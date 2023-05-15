Alliance Global Group reports higher Q1 earnings

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the Tan-led company posted a net profit which jumped 33% year-on-year to P7.1 billion from January to March.

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) saw business skyrocket in the first quarter, as its segments benefitted from the reopening of the domestic economy.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, the Tan-led company posted a net profit which jumped 33% year-on-year to P7.1 billion from January to March.

Consolidated revenues surged 34% on-year to P50.3 billion in the first quarter.

“Our businesses continued to take advantage of the resilient consumer demand and economic activity which provided the boost to our lifestyle malls, hotels, integrated resort operations, quick service restaurants, real estate sales and office rentals,” said Kevin L. Tan, AGI CEO.

Disclosure broken down showed its real estate development arm, Megaworld, saw its bottom-line expand 33% on-year to P4.1 billion in the first three months. This was on the back of double-digit growths from real estate and reservation sales, rentals, and hotel revenues.

Emperador Inc., its publicly-traded liquor business, raked in P15.6 billion in revenues in the first quarter, growing 26% on an annual basis. The expansion was driven by domestic demand and an uptick in global sales.

AGI owns the local franchise of fast-food giant McDonald’s under the Golden Arches Development Corp, which delivered profits of P419 million in the first quarter, expanding 62% on-year. — Ramon Royandoyan