^

Business

SunAsia, Blueleaf investing $1.7 billion for floating solar projects

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 12, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SunAsia Energy Inc. and its partner, Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy, plan to invest as much as $1.7 billion in  the development of 1.3 gigawatt-peak floating solar projects in the country.

The two companies have successfully secured solar energy operating contracts from the Department of Energy (DOE).

The DOE turned over to the companies the solar energy operating contracts with a combined capacity of 610.5-megawatt (MW) for the construction of its large-scale floating solar projects.

The solar facilities will be installed on the water surface of Laguna Lake, spanning the growing cities of Calamba, Sta Rosa, and Cabuyao and the towns of Bay and Victoria.

Each contract has a 25-year operating period, the DOE said.

“This is the first phase of six service contracts and we’ll be coming back for another four service contracts which will be issued very quickly,” Natarajan said.

SunAsia Energy president and CEO Tetchi Capellan said they target to start construction of the projects by 2025, with development to take about a year.

SunAsia Energy is a Filipino company developing sustainable solar energy in the country since 2013.

Its partner Blueleaf Energy is a stand-alone portfolio company of Macquarie’s Green Investment Group, which developed and built almost two GW of solar capacity across the globe, including 250 MW in the Philippines.

During the state visit of President Marcos in Singapore in September last year, Blueleaf Energy signed a letter of intent to increase its sustainable infrastructure investment commitment in the Philippines.

“The awarding of these contracts accelerates the implementation of the thrust of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to develop indigenous and renewable sources of energy,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

“It also represents an additional strategic investment and a firm commitment to strengthen the country’s renewable energy sector, especially the commercialization of floating solar as an emerging technology,” he said.

Lotilla said the floating solar projects would provide cost-effective renewable energy production without having to occupy usable land mass that could otherwise be used for other important sectors such as agriculture.

SUNASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

G7 finance ministers discuss crises from Ukraine to banking

By Katie Forster | 10 hours ago
Support for war-torn Ukraine will top the agenda as G7 finance talks start Thursday, but ministers and central bankers will...
Business
fbtw
Philippine economy posts better-than-expected Q1 growth, but slower

Philippine economy posts better-than-expected Q1 growth, but slower

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
The Philippine economy opened the year with a slower growth.
Business
fbtw
Stocks gain anew on strong earnings

Stocks gain anew on strong earnings

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Local stocks advanced for a second straight day yesterday as strong first quarter corporate earnings results and better-than-expected...
Business
fbtw

Are we hopeless?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
There is a brooding sense of panic and resignation among some senior citizens, my age and older, over the state of the country today.
Business
fbtw
Meralco raises electricity charges in May

Meralco raises electricity charges in May

12 hours ago
Meralco announced a fresh round of hikes as generation charges turned expensive.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine economy grows at slower pace in Q1 &nbsp;

Philippine economy grows at slower pace in Q1  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy in the first quarter expanded at its slowest pace in two years as high prices dampened consumptio...
Business
fbtw
PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months &nbsp;

PEZA investment approvals double to P33 billion in 4 months  

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority more than doubled in the four months of the year to P33.094...
Business
fbtw
Solid GDP growth lifts index higher

Solid GDP growth lifts index higher

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices continued on a upward trajectory yesterday as investors picked up stocks with strong first-quarter earnings,...
Business
fbtw

Cosmetic ‘solutions’

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
If the President is serious in redeeming the family name, he must resist the temptation to latch on to cosmetic “solutions.” Kung pa-pogi lang, useless because nothing really gets better.
Business
fbtw

Debt-to-GDP ratio remains over threshold

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt, as a share to the overall economy, eased in the first quarter, but remained above the internationally accepted threshold, putting pressure on the government’s effort to...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with