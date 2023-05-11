^

Business

Seminar on developing competency-based HR programs

The Philippine Star
May 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Competencies define the critical skills and behaviors required to succeed in a job within an organization. In a sense, they are the DNA of an organization. To help organizations on this, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an online training entitled Best Practices in Developing Competency-Based HR Programs to be held on Tuesday, May 23 via Zoom from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This SEC-accredited program is designed for attendees to learn how to develop their organization’s competency-based HR programs, including recruitment and selection, training and development, workforce planning and career management, performance management, and compensation. It will focus on structured approach to HR management, which is a key to employee satisfaction that will eventually lead to improved business performance and overall organizational success. This webinar is based on latest research and world class implementation done by the trainer for the Coca-Cola Company, the Chinese American Petrochemical Company, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Learn all these from CGBP course director and trainer, Phillip Ash who led the leadership training programs and realignment efforts that transformed ADB’s functional approach towards HR to a more strategic focus. He created its online learning program that provided training and development services that grew to more than 40 online and blended courses. While serving as an advisor to the director-general for finance and human resources for four years until May 2013, he also led the realignment efforts that transformed ADB’s functional approach towards HR to a more strategic focus. Prior to that, he also served as dean of the American Sentinel University for two years and change management practice director of Andersen Consulting for five years.

Registration is open to the general public. A must for business owners, board directors, key management officers, HR & organizational practitioners, department heads and anyone interested in this topic.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas; Anti-Money Laundering Council; Governance Commission for GOCCs; DILG-Local Government Academy; Civil Service Commission; and other regulatory agencies. Government funds to be used in this training program will not be covered by Philippine Procurement Law or RA 9184 based on its Revised IRR’s Section 4.5-b, which classifies training and seminars as non-procurement activities. DBM circular 563 issued on April 22, 2016 also exempts public officials and government employees from the P2,000-limit per day on training fees.

For details and other related training topics such as Stress Management Program: Mindfulness in the Workplace, Effective Team Communication, Leadership in Action: Mastering EQ and Body Language and more, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148/59.

