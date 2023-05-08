^

Business

Unemployment rate down, job quality improved in March

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 9:10am
economy
Individuals queue at the quadrangle of Marikina City Hall to look for jobs on Labor Day, May 1, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — Unemployment fell in March, while the quality of jobs improved as the labor market tries to recover amid a reopened economy. 

Results of a nationwide survey of 11,093 households showed there were 2.42 million Filipinos who were either jobless or out of business in March, lower than 2.47 million unemployed persons recorded in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Monday.

That translated to an unemployment rate of 4.7% in March, retreating from the preceding month's rate of 4.8%.

Meanwhile, PSA data revealed that there were 5.44 million Filipino seeking to work longer hours to augment their monthly income in March. 

That translated to an underemployment rate of 11.2% in March, lower compared to the February outturn of 12.9%. 

The labor market started showing signs of recovery from pandemic misery towards the final quarter of 2022, as the domestic economy reopened itself for business.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

UNEMPLOYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pangilinan assumes Meralco post as president and CEO

Pangilinan assumes Meralco post as president and CEO

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), will succeed Ray Espinosa as president and...
Business
fbtw
Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

By Sebastian Smith | 22 hours ago
Washington's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe...
Business
fbtw

Water: Precious as gold

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
We take water for granted because we think we have so much of it.
Business
fbtw

Who’s next?

By Wilson Sy | 10 hours ago
Equity markets were broadly down last week due to the selloff in banking stocks.
Business
fbtw
ACEN plans to launch more projects abroad

ACEN plans to launch more projects abroad

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is gearing up to launch more new projects abroad this year as the company ramps up its renewable energy portf...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cebu Pacific Q1 profit up 114% to P1.1-B

Cebu Pacific Q1 profit up 114% to P1.1-B

1 hour ago
CEB knows what it is (budget/volume carrier) and doesn’t waste time pretending to be something that it’s not (prestige/flag...
Business
fbtw
The week ahead...

The week ahead...

1 hour ago
All the rates talk is going to take something of a backseat now that we have the US Fed decision and our own April CPI data....
Business
fbtw
April inflation down to 6.6%, but...

April inflation down to 6.6%, but...

1 hour ago
We are within a half percentage point, in terms of CPI value, from where we were in January.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: On Ayala Corp's preferred shares and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: On Ayala Corp's preferred shares and 2 more market updates

1 hour ago
This is a great example of how rising BSP interest rates have caused companies to increase the rates offered on their debt...
Business
fbtw

Sharp slowdown in Q1 GDP growth expected

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Economists expect gross domestic product growth in the first quarter to slow down sharply   from 8.2 percent a year ago as elevated inflation and higher interest rates reined in consumer spending and capital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with