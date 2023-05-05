^

Antonio Tiu resigns from Greenergy board

May 5, 2023 | 11:27am
Antonio Tiu resigns from Greenergy board
He previously resigned as director, president and CEO of Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings Inc. to focus on his agribusiness back in February. Likewise, he also stepped down as president and CEO of Philippine InfraDev Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries.
MANILA, Philippines — Antonio Tiu stepped down as a director in Greenergy Holdings Inc., two months after resigning as president and CEO of two other publicly-listed companies.

This new move was announced in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday. 

“The Company wishes to inform the investing public that it received today the resignation letter of Antonio L. Tiu as Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Tiu resigned due to personal reasons,” the disclosure read.

This was not the first time Tiu’s resignation made headlines. He previously resigned as director, president and CEO of Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings Inc. to focus on his agribusiness back in February.

He also stepped down as president and CEO of Philippine InfraDev Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. The listed company and a Chinese firm scored contracts to develop the Makati City subway.

Shares in Greenery currently trade flat at P1.06 apiece as of 11:12 am towards the close of midday trading on Friday.

