^

Business

NGCP energizes P52 billion VisMin interconnection project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Power stability and reliability is set to improve across the country as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized the P52-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

NGCP said an initial load of 22.5 megawatts (MW) was carried by the high voltage submarine and overhead lines from Mindanao to Visayas during the MVIP’s energization on April 30.

The power transmission operator said the MVIP’s transfer capacity would be gradually increased to 50 MW by mid-May, and to 112 MW by the end of the month.

Its full transfer capacity of 450 MW is targeted to be reached by the third quarter.

“The completion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project is a significant achievement for us and for the Philippines as a whole. This will not only improve the reliability of our transmission services, but will lead to efficient energy utilization as one Philippine grid,” NGCP said.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer high-voltage direct current submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450 MW, expandable to as much as 900 MW.

The project also includes converter stations in both regions and more than 500 circuit-kilometer of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity.

NGCP said the project would benefit consumers by providing a more reliable and sustainable power transmission service that will lessen the instances of power interruptions.

It will also promote energy resource sharing, as excess power generated in one region can now be transmitted to the other, according to the company.

By connecting the Visayas and Mindanao grids through a high-voltage direct current system, the MVIP realizes a one Philippine grid that will allow a power exchange.

“NGCP is committed to providing the Filipino people with a reliable transmission network which is the backbone of the nation’s development. The completion of the MVIP is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” the power transmission operator said.

Parts of the MVIP were completed in 2022, such as the Lala-Aurora 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line, the 350-kV submarine cable, and cable terminal stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.

NGCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The OFW phenomenon

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to grow its assets under management to P1 trillion...
Business
fbtw
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

15 hours ago
Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm.
Business
fbtw
US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

US Fed likely to hike rates again as banking fears resurface

9 hours ago
With the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) widely expected to raise its base rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, analysts...
Business
fbtw
Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

Utilities fuel Metro Pacific surge in Q1

10 hours ago
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Pangilinan-led company posted a consolidated core...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Economic growth likely slowed in Q1

Economic growth likely slowed in Q1

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The economy likely grew by a slower 6.1 percent in the first quarter, according to Security Bank Corp.
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

BSP eyes guarantee fund for first-time borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is ramping up initiatives to push financial inclusion in the country by onboarding more Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
Stocks in red as traders wait on the Fed

Stocks in red as traders wait on the Fed

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Share prices fell as investors took profits from the market’s three-day rally ahead of the release of key economic results...
Business
fbtw
Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

Inflation cuts earnings of GMA Network in Q1

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. felt the impact of ballooning inflation in the first quarter after advertisers placed fewer...
Business
fbtw
BOC exceeds revenue target anew in April

BOC exceeds revenue target anew in April

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs continued its streak of exceeding its target collection with its latest haul of nearly P70 billion revenues...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with