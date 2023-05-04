NGCP energizes P52 billion VisMin interconnection project

MANILA, Philippines — Power stability and reliability is set to improve across the country as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized the P52-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP).

NGCP said an initial load of 22.5 megawatts (MW) was carried by the high voltage submarine and overhead lines from Mindanao to Visayas during the MVIP’s energization on April 30.

The power transmission operator said the MVIP’s transfer capacity would be gradually increased to 50 MW by mid-May, and to 112 MW by the end of the month.

Its full transfer capacity of 450 MW is targeted to be reached by the third quarter.

“The completion of the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project is a significant achievement for us and for the Philippines as a whole. This will not only improve the reliability of our transmission services, but will lead to efficient energy utilization as one Philippine grid,” NGCP said.

The MVIP is comprised of a 184 circuit-kilometer high-voltage direct current submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450 MW, expandable to as much as 900 MW.

The project also includes converter stations in both regions and more than 500 circuit-kilometer of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity.

NGCP said the project would benefit consumers by providing a more reliable and sustainable power transmission service that will lessen the instances of power interruptions.

It will also promote energy resource sharing, as excess power generated in one region can now be transmitted to the other, according to the company.

By connecting the Visayas and Mindanao grids through a high-voltage direct current system, the MVIP realizes a one Philippine grid that will allow a power exchange.

“NGCP is committed to providing the Filipino people with a reliable transmission network which is the backbone of the nation’s development. The completion of the MVIP is a significant step towards achieving that goal,” the power transmission operator said.

Parts of the MVIP were completed in 2022, such as the Lala-Aurora 138-kilovolt (kV) transmission line, the 350-kV submarine cable, and cable terminal stations in Santander, Cebu, and Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte.