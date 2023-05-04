^

Business

MAP urges creation of national branding council

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
May 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) is supporting the creation of a National Branding Council (NBC) which will develop a Philippines country brand in a bid to improve the country’s global competitiveness.

“We call on the President to create a National Branding Council to develop a Philippine country brand that would put the Philippines on the global map,” MAP president Benedicta Du-Baladad said.

“We believe that a well-crafted and well-executed country brand can drive our country forward – it will improve global competitiveness, foster economic growth, and unite the nation in a shared sense of pride and identity. We are committed to supporting this advocacy until it becomes reality,” she said.

Du-Baladad said the MAP would submit its position paper endorsing the establishment of an NBC to the Office of the President, marking the initial step toward its advocacy for the creation of a Philippine country brand.

“This move is the first of its kind coming from the private sector, and reflects MAP’s commitment to support the advocacy for country branding, thereby helping position the Philippines as a global powerhouse,”Du-Baladad said.

The MAP said that country branding goes beyond catchy taglines, hip videos and vibrant logos, adding that it requires a deeper understanding of the country’s character and a more strategic approach to shaping public perceptions, building a positive image, and promoting what’s unique in Filipino culture on the global stage.

It added that country branding requires an end-to-end approach to ensure that a visitor’s or an investor’s first impressions are substantiated by succeeding experiences.

The business group said that a country’s brand may be seen from seven dimensions: culture, people, tourism, exports, governance, immigration and investments.

“The many unique attributes of Philippine culture, the dynamic local art scene, the warmth and hospitality of the Filipinos, and the unsurpassed beauty of the Philippine countryside already shows the country’s strong “soft” assets. With a thriving and resilient business sector and a supportive government, the latter three dimensions could easily be boosted to deliver an overall strong positive image for the country,” the MAP said.

The MAP emphasized that its endorsement of the creation of an NBC further demonstrates its dedication to supporting and promoting initiatives that would improve the Philippines’ ranking in the global community.

It added that the establishment of an NBC would serve as a unifying force, bringing together representatives from the government, private sector, civil society, and other stakeholders towards the common goal of promoting the Philippines to the world.

The NBC would provide a platform for collaborative efforts, strategic planning, and implementation of innovative branding initiatives that would showcase the best of what the Philippines has to offer, according to the MAP.

“The MAP, with its diverse membership of top executives from various industries and leaders from the government and the academe, recognizes the immense potential of country branding for the Philippines. Through a unified and collaborative effort among different sectors of society to build a strong and unique country brand, the Philippines can unlock economic opportunities, create jobs, and elevate its global standing,” Du-Baladad said.

