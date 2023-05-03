^

Business

Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 10:56am
Helen Yuchengco Dee resigns as EEI Corp. chair
Helen Yuchengco-Dee

MANILA, Philippines — Helen Yuchengco Dee stepped down as chairperson of EEI Corp., days after the company sold a 20% stake to House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s private holding company.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, the Yuchengco-led EEI said that they accepted Dee’s resignation, which was effective on Tuesday.

The Yuchengco Group sold a 20% stake in EEI for P1.25 billion to Romualdez’s private holding company at the end of April. RYM is the parent company of listed media firm Prime Media Holdings, Inc.

The move also entailed relinquishing her seat on the board of directors as well. Dee cited personal reasons for exiting the company’s helm. 

The EEI disclosure also indicated that the move saw Dee step down as chairperson of the executive committee and the compensation & stock option committee. 

Following her exit, Lorenzo Tan was elected chairman of the board. — Ramon Royandoyan

EEI CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PRIME MEDIA HOLDINGS INC

YUCHENGCO GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Golf courses and water scarcity

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
The weather bureau is saying El Niño will start within two or three months. But for many of us, it seems the long and hot season is here already.
Business
fbtw

The OFW phenomenon

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

BPI unit expects AUM to hit P1 trillion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The wealth management arm of Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands aims to grow its assets under management to P1 trillion...
Business
fbtw

GT Capital war chest to fund MPIC stake

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
GT Capital Holdings Inc., the conglomerate of the Ty Group, will use its war chest to fund its acquisition of a higher stake in Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corp. instead of borrowing from external ...
Business
fbtw

ACEN Australia secures deal for 2 solar projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
ACEN Australia has bagged two long-term energy service agreements for its solar projects in the first renewable energy and storage auction of the New South Wales government.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Talisaynon hailed Mister Island Tourism PhilippineS 2023

Talisaynon hailed Mister Island Tourism PhilippineS 2023

By VAB | 12 hours ago
The first edition of Binibining San Fernando revealed 13 candidates during a sashing ceremony held April 29 at Pulchra Resort...
Business
fbtw
Athena Auxillo: Toledo City&rsquo;s pride

Athena Auxillo: Toledo City’s pride

By VAB | 12 hours ago
As the host delegate at Miss Philippines Earth 2023, newly-crowned Miss Philippines Ecotourism Athena Auxillo felt a stronger...
Business
fbtw

Athena Auxillo: Toledo City’s pride

By Vanessa A. Balbuena | 12 hours ago
As the host delegate at Miss Philippines Earth 2023, newly-crowned Miss Philippines Ecotourism Athena Auxillo felt a stronger need to place and make her hometown proud during Saturday’s finals at the Toledo...
Business
fbtw

Talisaynon hailed Mister Island Tourism PH 2023

By Vanessa A. Balbuena | 12 hours ago
The first edition of Binibining San Fernando revealed 13 candidates during a sashing ceremony held April 29 at Pulchra Resort in the municipality of San Fernando, south of Cebu.
Business
fbtw

13 vie to be the first Binibining San Fernando

By Januar Junior Aguja | 1 day ago
The first edition of Binibining San Fernando revealed 13 candidates during a sashing ceremony held April 29 at Pulchra Resort in the municipality of San Fernando, south of Cebu.
Business
fbtw
Successful hosting of Toledo City for Miss Philippines Earth 2023

Successful hosting of Toledo City for Miss Philippines Earth 2023

By Vanessa Balbuena | 2 days ago
Despite only two weeks to prepare, the local government of Toledo City, Cebu culminated its first hosting of a national pageant...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with