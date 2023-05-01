^

Business

Apex confident of hitting Maco mine’s maximum capacity

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Listed Apex Mining Co. Inc. is confident of reaching the maximum throughput capacity in a decade at its Maco mine in Davao de Oro following the takeover of Asia Alliance Mining Resources Corp. (AAMRC).

The mining company took control of AAMRC after signing deeds of absolute sale in February.

With an acquisition cost of $81.5 million, Apex Mining paid an initial $5.5 million while the remaining $76 million shall be paid in four equal annual installments over the next five years.

This will allow the company to reach the maximum 3,000 tons per day (tpd) milling capacity, Apex Mining president and CEO Luis Sarmiento said during the company’s stockholders’ meeting over the weekend.

“This acquisition provides us the space we need for building another tailings storage facility (TSL) and ensures the continuation of our expansion to 3,000 tpd. More importantly, the acquisition enables us to maintain this level of production until 2032,” he said.

The company is fast-tracking its plans to hit the 3,000 tpd soon, which is the current maximum design capacity.

Last year, the Maco mine averaged 2,330 tpd that resulted in a total tonnage milled of 815,910 tons, higher by 15 percent year-on-year.

“With the recent acquisition of Asia Alliance, which has an operating agreement over the North Davao property, we are confident of prolonging the life of the 3,000 tons per day beyond 2032,” Sarmiento said.

The mining firm also sees more room for copper gold porphyry deposits found within its existing mining tenement.

“Should we proceed with the development, the copper mill, another TSL and waste rock stockpile will be put up within the North Davao Mining Corp. (NDMC) tenement area. This will officially bring us back to producing copper, which we used to do in the 1970s,” Sarmiento said.

Apex Mining plans to develop several gold veins that extend to the NDMC tenement, which will increase its gold resource base and expanding its mill.

“This, in turn, gives us the cash flow in just a couple of years from the buyout of Asia Alliance,” Sarmiento said.

AAMRC’s mining interest is covered by a notice of award issued by the Philippine Mining Development Corp. (PMDC) as the highest bidder for the joint operating agreement over copper mines and mining claims.

The joint operating agreement covers 20,237 hectares in the municipalities of Mabini, Maco, and Maragusan in Davao de Oro, which its covered by the NDMC application FTAA-XI-14.

The project area has been amended to 19,135.12 hectares based on the area status and clearance issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Region 11 in February.

Apex Mining earlier said the transaction is subject to the sellers’ settlement of AAMRC’s litigation over the NDMC claims with PMDC.

This covers the filing of the Joint Motion for Approval of Compromise Agreement by PMDC and AAMRC with the Court of Appeals and Regional Trial Court of Pasig City, Branch 167.

The deal shall also be subject to the execution of a joint operating agreement under which AAMRC shall explore, develop and operate the NDMC mining claims.

The NDMC mining claims will be developed and operated by AARMC surround the existing mining claims and operations of Apex in Maco, Davao de Oro.

Apex had an application for production sharing agreement (APSA) which overlapped with the NDMC claim, but lost the case against PMDC in the Supreme Court in 2020.

APEX

MINING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR clarifies list of purchases, services subject to VAT

BIR clarifies list of purchases, services subject to VAT

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued a regulation clarifying the local purchases of registered business enterprises subject...
Business
fbtw
As inflation bites, PLDT mulls cuts in internet rates

As inflation bites, PLDT mulls cuts in internet rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is studying the possibility of reducing the prices of connectivity services this year, as inflation...
Business
fbtw

The ‘whatever’ generation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
More than two years of quarantine. Lockdown in the homes, fearful of contamination. Paranoid of touching people.
Business
fbtw

SM Group bullish on countryside development

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
SM Investments Corp., the listed conglomerate of the SM Group, is bullish on countryside development with remittances from overseas Filipino workers propelling growth.
Business
fbtw
BSP adds sweeteners to woo Islamic banks

BSP adds sweeteners to woo Islamic banks

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has dangled additional incentives to serve as sweeteners to lure more interest in venturing...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Notre Dame Universities are now powered by Smart

Notre Dame Universities are now powered by Smart

September 15, 2020 - 4:00pm
Notre Dame of Dadiangas University Inc. and Notre Dame of Marbel University have partnered with Smart Communications Inc....
Business
fbtw
'Bato' awards wounded Cebu cop in Jessie Largo case

'Bato' awards wounded Cebu cop in Jessie Largo case

By Mae Clydyl L. Avila | October 18, 2017 - 3:44am
Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa awarded a Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting to the Cebu-based police...
Business
fbtw

Flash mob to stir Valentine crowd in Lapu-Lapu

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud | February 13, 2016 - 9:00am
A security guard ran towards a fighting couple at the entrance of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall yesterday afternoon but was surprised to learn that the argument was just staged.
Business
fbtw

Cops arrest ‘pusher’ near barangay hall

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud | February 13, 2016 - 9:00am
Police arrested a 32-year-old man alleged to be a drug peddler in Purok Five-star, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City last Friday evening.
Business
fbtw

Black corals seized in Tanke, Talisay

By Gabriel Bonjoc | February 13, 2016 - 9:00am
At least 10 sacks of black corals were confiscated in the joint operation in Sitio Kilawan, Barangay Tanke, Talisay City yesterday morning.
Business
fbtw

5-hour rescue of fallen firm truck stalls traffic

February 13, 2016 - 9:00am
A 40-foot container truck en route to delivering construction materials fell to its side in the middle of the road yesterday, stalling vehicular traffic on M. Logarta Street near the Subangdaku Flyover in Mandaue...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with