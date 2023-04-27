AEV accelerates transformation journey

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Equity Ventures is going full speed ahead with its Great Transformation journey in line with its goal to become the country’s first ‘techglomerate.’

“Empowered by the fusion of technology and innovative thinking, the Aboitiz Group is “charting an audacious course towards boundless growth,” said Aboitiz Group president and CEO Sabin Aboitiz.

Leading the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation journey is Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), the data science and artificial intelligence (DSAI) arm of the group.

The Aboitiz Group is maximizing the potential of technology and innovation to boost growth.

Its power unit, AboitizPower, for its part, will continue with its 10-year growth strategy of having 4,600 megawatts (MW) of RE capacity by 2030.

AboitizPower has over 1,000 MW of ongoing and disclosed clean energy projects. These are complemented by AboitizPower’s investments in battery energy storage systems (BESS), namely: the soon-to-be commercially operational SN Aboitiz Power’s (SNAP) 24 MW Magat Battery in Isabela and the 49 MW Maco Battery in Davao de Oro, which is currently the largest single-unit BESS in the grid since commercial operations began in November 2022.

Another business segment propelled by data is banking arm UnionBank, which calls itself a pioneer in the Philippines’ digital banking industry.

UnionBank has earned multiple awards and recognitions for its innovative approach to banking. Its digital transformation started in 2016 and has since adopted cutting-edge technologies to provide its customers with secure and convenient banking services.

Building smart and sustainable ecosystems of the future, Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC) is committed to expanding its presence, creating synergies within the Aboitiz Group, and utilizing innovative technologies to address the infrastructure gap in the Philippines.

Moving forward, AIC is exploring integrating data science to enhance the operations of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

AIC has also submitted an unsolicited proposal to PhilHealth, in partnership with Unisys, to digitalize the agency’s claims procedure for improved efficiency and transparency, furthering its mark in the digital infrastructure sector.

Aboitiz Land, the real estate subsidiary, has likewise invested in digital marketing initiatives.

“The company’s data-centric approach to collections has enabled it to surpass last year’s collections by 28 percent, despite rising interest rates,” the company said.

Pilmico, the integrated food and agribusiness arm of Aboitiz, meanwhile, has plans to expand in Yunnan, China, a 150,000 metric ton-capacity feed mill, and in Long, An Vietnam, a 200,000 MT-capacity feed mill, to meet demand and drive further growth.