^

Business

Emerging Power to roll out new RE projects

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 24, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Emerging Power Inc., the renewable energy (RE) unit of Nickel Asia Corp., plans to roll out 650 megawatts (MW) of projects under its partnership with Shell Overseas Investments B.V. by 2025.

In a recent briefing, EPI CEO Ronaldo Ibasco said the partnership with Shell is progressing well toward achieving the set target of one gigawatt (GW) capacity by 2028.

“I must tell you that the working arrangement has been going very well. We progressed quite a bit on government, as well as business planning,” he said.

“Needless to say, by 2025 we’re looking at 650-MW of projects that are energized or in construction leading towards one GW in a year after,” Ibasco said.

Initially, the partners under joint venture Greenlight Renewables Holdings Inc. are launching a 2x120-MW solar farm in Leyte to get the ball rolling.

“Indeed we are launching the first project in Leyte, which is a 240-MW solar farm. The pipeline continues to build up so we’re confident about our targets down the road,” Ibasco said.

Pre-development is underway with target completion for the project in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Commercial operations for the first 120-MW phase of the solar plant is set in the first quarter of 2025.

“For that specific project, we’ve done significant de-risking. We’ve managed to convert the land into industrial. We’ve also gotten approval for NGCP (National Grid Corp. of the Philippines) to connect so we’re working towards the right-of-way,” Ibasco said.

Greenlight Renewables, which is 60-percent owned by EPI and 40-percent under Shell, is a platform to develop, own, operate, and maintain utility-scale onshore solar and wind power generations projects, as well as battery energy storage systems in the Philippines.

Outside this partnership, EPI is developing a 72-MW expansion of its Jobin-SQM Inc. (JSI) solar farm in Subic, Zambales.

This is the fourth phase of expansion of the said project, which currently has a 100-MW capacity.

“We do have 100 MW in Subic, that will be 172 MW by this year,” Ibasco said.

The fourth expansion is targeted to be completed in the third quarter, with commercial operations slated in the fourth quarter.

EPI is also working on another 130-MW project in Cawag, Subic, which is undergoing pre-development activities.

Construction is estimated to commence in the first quarter of 2024, with target completion in the fourth quarter of the same year.

Last January, EPI’s parent firm Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) announced that it was pouring in P2.92 billion in its renewable energy subsidiary via subscription to additional common shares to support its operations and investments.

The additional investment will allow NAC to raise its equity ownership in EPI to 95.8 percent.

Proceeds of the investment will be utilized primarily for EPI’s operations, as well as operating expenses of EPI affiliate Biliran Geothermal Inc. and subsidiary Mindoro Geothermal Power Corp.

EPI is developing pilot geothermal projects in Mindoro and Biliran. Once completed, the pilot operations may be expanded to realize potentially 20 MW in Mindoro and 50 MW in Biliran.

NAC’s additional investment will also bankroll EPI’s investments in the projects of its other subsidiaries and investments in Greenlight Renewables.

ENERGY

GW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

US bank to close representative office in Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
US-based Bank of New York Mellon is shutting down its representative office in the Philippines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw
Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility &nbsp;

Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has implemented further enhancements to its hedging facility to counter the decline of the...
Business
fbtw

Mind the red flags

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A wealthy businessman was approached by the officers of a civic organization soliciting a significant donation to a community project.
Business
fbtw

Death by a thousand cuts

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of private schools in the country shut down due mainly to financial constraints.
Business
fbtw

Pioneer Insurance putting up 5th eco-friendly building in BGC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Pioneer Insurance is set to complete its eco-friendly building at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City in 2026 after being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 &ndash; DBS

Philippine growth may fall below 6 percent in Q1 – DBS

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy may grow below six percent in the first quarter from the revised 7.1-percent expansion in the fourth...
Business
fbtw
EO 21 to boost offshore wind development

EO 21 to boost offshore wind development

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy expects the development of the country’s offshore wind resources to accelerate following the...
Business
fbtw
Lower inflation possible this year

Lower inflation possible this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Inflation could ease to below six percent this year, according to First Metro Investment Corp. and University of Asia and...
Business
fbtw
Investors to remain cautious this week

Investors to remain cautious this week

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stock market investors remain cautious and as such, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index is expected to trade range-bound,...
Business
fbtw
Government cuts subsidies to P9.4 billion in February

Government cuts subsidies to P9.4 billion in February

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government reduced its budgetary support to state-run firms by 26 percent to P9.4 billion in February, with the bulk of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with