Ninja Van rolls out logistics solutions for MSMEs

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Logistics company Ninja Van Philippines has launched a suite of supply chain management solutions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), in a bid to support the growth of these businesses,

In a statement, Ninja Van said Logistics+ aims to help MSMEs navigate the complex and ever-changing networks of suppliers, manufacturing partners, transportation providers, and financial service providers.

Ninja Van cited figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showing that around 99.5 percent of businesses operating in the country are MSMEs.

It said these businesses make up a key segment that Ninja Van empowers through Logistics+.

“We want to go beyond last mile deliveries and provide complete logistics solutions to take the hassle out of our shippers’ experience. As a regional player with a strong local thrust, we also want to help expand the Filipino MSMEs’ access to solutions that can help them unlock other opportunities,” Ninja Van chief commercial officer Sabina Lopez-Vergara said.

Ninja Van said more than 30,000 MSMEs across Southeast Asia are already benefiting from Logistics+ solutions, which include warehousing and fulfillment, international cargo transportation, procurement support, and cross-border payment solutions.

Through Ninja Fulfillment, Ninja Van provides merchants with end-to-end warehousing and fulfillment capabilities, particularly for MSMEs that will otherwise be limited by a lack of warehousing and inventory storage facilities.

“These capabilities cover regular inbound, storage, outbound, and returns services, as well as customized warehouse management solutions, that can all be easily integrated with the merchants’ chosen marketplaces,” Ninja Van said.

It said that beyond regular picking, packing, and sorting, Ninja Fulfillment also provides value-added services like unstuffing, kitting and bundling, and custom packaging while allowing same-day handover to Ninja Van’s last mile services to further cut the time from inbounding to delivery.

Meanwhile, Ninja Cross Border offers international cargo transportation by land, air, and sea.

It can also tailor end-to-end solutions to serve shippers’ B2B and B2C needs by leveraging the Ninja Van Group’s established presence and network in Southeast Asia and China.

“In the Philippines, Ninja Cross Border enables Filipino shoppers to make hassle-free purchases from e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, TikTok Shop, Amazon, SHEIN, and other global brands,”the logistics firm said. – Elijah Rosales

