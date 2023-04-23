Training program launched to boost Philippine coconut exports

MANILA, Philippines — Exporters of virgin coconut oil and coconut flour are expected to benefit from an export marketing and market linkages training to be held from April to December 2023.

The announcement was made at the virtual launching of the training program attended by 55 selected exporters, national trainers and government representatives. The event benefitted from the participation of public and private partner institutions and industry associations, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHIL), the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Virgin Coconut Oil Producers and Traders Association of the Philippines (VCOP) as well as the Women’s Business Council Philippines (WBCP).

A total of 30 selected Philippine micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will receive technical support to build an export brand, prepare for business deals and develop an export marketing plan.

Based on the Export Potential Assessment on the Philippines undertaken by the ITC, coconut products have one of the highest export potential among the agro-based products being exported by the Philippines.

Through training and coaching, Philippine MSMEs will be guided by local and international experts in drafting their export marketing plans with the view to strengthen and expand their export position and support their international business development. They will also be trained on effective participation in trade fairs, sales negotiations and other relevant skills that will be crucial to their export expansion initiatives.

Philippine exporters will also benefit from participation support in selected trade fairs such as Thaifex in Thailand in May and Anuga in Germany in October this year.

“With the shared aspiration and commitment of participating MSMEs, government and project partners to position the Philippines as a reliable exporter of high-value coconut products, we are confident that this training will be instrumental in achieving exporting breakthroughs for the coconut sector, and in unlocking the country’s unrealized export potential, especially in the EU,” DTI assistant secretary for trade promotions Glenn Peñaranda said.

The training program is designed and organized for Philippine MSME exporters under ARISE Plus Philippines, a project of the Philippine government, with the DTI as lead partner together with the DA, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), as well as the private sector. It is funded by the European Union with the ITC as the technical agency for the project.