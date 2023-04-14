BCDA starts negotiations for NAIA T3 lease renewal

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has initiated negotiations for the renewal of the 25-year lease contract for its 61-hectare property where the current NAIA Terminal 3 facilities and runway are located.

In an exclusive interview with The STAR, BCDA president and chief executive officer Aileen Zosa said they have started formal negotiations with the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) upon the expiry of the 25-year lease contract from April 14, 1997 to last year, the effectivity of which the MIAA is disputing, claiming it is effective until August this year based on the MIAA’s own position that the effectivity of the contract started on Aug. 17, 1998.

Zosa explained that during the crafting of the lease contract during the administration of former president Fidel Ramos, there were conflicting provisions with regard to the effectivity of the lease contract based on the actual signing of the contract and on the actual “vacant possession and turnover of the property.”

Notwithstanding the interpretation of the effectivity of the lease contract, Zosa said they already held an initial meeting with the MIAA panel, with the end goal of increasing the effective lease terms for another 25 years from the previously agreed yearly lease rate of one percent of fair market value, at that time pegged at P25,000 per square meter, with a 10 percent escalation every five years.

As of last year, Zosa said, the MIAA’s existing lease payment was at P198 million per year.

Although she refused to say how much BCDA is seeking for the renewal of the 25-year lease agreement, BCDA SVP and chief financial officer Hedda Rulona explained that property values in the Pasay area have significantly risen with the spate of successful developments and improvements in the area.

The NAIA T3 property is right across the approximately 26-hectare Newport City, the successful gaming, entertainment and property development joint venture of the BCDA with taipan Andrew Tan’s Megaworld.

Based on tax zonal valuations of the Pasay City government for developed and improved properties in that area, the rate can range from P100,000 to P250,000/sqm.

In a separate interview with MIAA general manager Cesar Chiong, he confirmed MIAA’s position that the expiry date is still in August, and that negotiations for the increase in the lease rate would have to take into consideration that it is a government-to-government deal and that the airport is a public utility.

Even so, both BCDA’s Zosa and Rulona insist that the rate would substantially be higher.

Zosa also expressed reluctance to extend a much longer lease term and would stick to another 25-year renewal contract.

Revenues generated by the BCDA are used to fund the Armed Forces Modernization Program.

Last year alone, the BCDA remitted P7.5 billion to the national government and since 1993, the BCDA’s total remittance has amounted to P56.4 billion.