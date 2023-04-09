Consumer groups make urgent call for digital infrastructure EO

MANILA, Philippines — Various consumer advocacy groups have ramped up the call for the government to issue an executive order that would accelerate the expansion and improvement of the country’s digital infrastructure, saying this is critical to the economy’s recovery and sustainable growth especially after the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bantay Konsyumer, Kalsada, Kuryente (BK3) said executive action on digital infrastructure is needed to remove the infamous bureaucratic bottlenecks hindering the Philippine economy’s potential for resilience, recovery and development.

“In fact, the EO should cover not only digital infrastructure, but also land, air, and maritime transport, and even energy infrastructure,” said BK3 co-convenor Louie Montemar in a statement.

Former Congressman, lawyer Christopher “Kit” Belmonte, a co-convenor of CitizenWatch, said the proposed EO should consolidate and harmonize existing plans and programs that were previously siloed. “Our leaders should be guided by recommendations from the private sector and consumer groups alike,” he said.

“The ordinary consumer will greatly benefit from the opportunities and productivity of digital technologies, but these benefits should be accessible to all Filipinos on a nationwide scale,” Belmonte said.

Lawyer Tim Abejo, also a co-convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines, said the participation of the private sector through the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) would be central to the building of digital infrastructure.

“It is good to know that industry leaders in the infrastructure sector are not just supporting, but actively taking part in the infrastructure programs of the administration,” he said.

“The government should capitalize on this initiative by the business community to share their expertise for the purpose of nation building.”