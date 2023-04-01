Bioco named new NFA head

MANILA, Philippines — Following his appointment as acting NFA administrator by President Marcos, last Jan. 11, the National Food Authority (NFA) Council recognizes Roderico Bioco as NFA administrator and subsequently confirms his appointment as vice chairman of the NFA Council, during its regular meeting held on March 27.

Prior to his appointment by President Marcos, Bioco was the CEO of Mindanao Grains, a corn processing company based in Bukidnon. He was also the founding chairman of Philmaize, a national organization of corn farmers and cooperatives.

A graduate of BS Mathematics from the Ateneo de Manila University, Bioco made his mark in the grains industry by helping corn farmers in Mindanao. With decades of work in the grains industry, he is known for helping the country’s small farmers by advocating for favorable policies while putting up a company with real social commitment to the farmers.