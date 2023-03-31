^

Seminar on effective fundraising for businesses, charities

The Philippine Star
March 31, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will host a pioneering SEC-accredited program, “Fundraising through Crowdfunding for Business and Charities,” on April 25,  from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom, to help organizations master the science of successful fundraising campaigns.

This three-hour online training will walk you through the crowdfunding guidelines for businesses stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), or for charities set forth by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), including registration, use of funds, disclosure requirements, transparency reports, investor protection and more.

Learn all these from CGBP course director and lecturer, Atty. Rafael Angelo Padilla, a leading voice, pioneer and legal practitioner in the area of technology law, fintech and blockchain. He is a specialist who provides guidance on law and policy for government institutions and how the private sector could participate in these emerging technologies.

Over the years, crowdfunding has become a powerful tool that has revolutionized the way we think about fundraising in the Philippines, especially when traditional funding sources are limited. Whether you are planning to launch a new business, expand your existing one or a non-profit seeking to support a worthy cause, crowdfunding can help you raise the funds you need to succeed.

For details and a complete list of upcoming SEC-accredited training programs, visit www.cgbp.org.

