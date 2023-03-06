^

Business

ALI steps up expansion

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 6, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land Inc., the listed property giant of the Ayala Group, will continue to expand its different business segments, with foot traffic nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels and as the economy is now well on its way to recovery.

Its hotel portfolio, for instance, has 1,504 rooms in the pipeline, officials said in a recent briefing for analysts and the media.

Higher room rates have boosted performance of the sector last year. Ayala Land’s hotel, and resorts totaled 4,058 rooms with an average occupancy of 59 percent or six percent higher than in 2021 for hotels, and 29 percent for resorts, which reflected an increase of 12 percent.

As for new hotels, Ayala Land is gearing up for the launch of its latest hotel, Seda Manila Bay to open in the second quarter of the year.

Seda Manila Bay will have 350 rooms and will open in the Bay Area in Paranaque City.

Aside from hotels and resorts, One Ayala HQ Tower will open in the fourth quarter of the year.

The new office tower is located right in the heart of the Makati central business district and will have a gross leasable area (GLA) of 12,000 square meters.

For the malls, Ayala Land will open One Ayala Retail also in the fourth quarter of the year with a GLA of 44,000 sqm, as well as Ayala Malls Vermosa in Imus, Cavite with a GLA of 43,000 sqm.

Last year, the property giant reported a net income of P18.6 billion, up 52 percent year-on-year.

The company expects to sustain the momentum this year and has set P85 billion in capital expenditures, up 18 percent from P72 billion in 2022.

Ayala Land raked in consolidated revenues of P126.2 billion last year, 19 percent more year-on-year.

Capital expenditures for 2022 reached P72.4 billion, of which 50 percent was spent on residential projects, 19 percent on land acquisition, 16 percent on estate development, 11 percent on commercial projects, and four percent for other purposes.

For 2023, ALI will launch P110 billion worth of residential developments from P92 billion last year and possibly bring this up to P130 billion if the market is strong, Dy also said.

For this year, ALI will launch four estates. These will be in Batangas, Bulacan and Mindanao.

ALI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw

Cebu’s hidden gem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Not many people know about Liloan municipality in Cebu.
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco rates may go up this month

Meralco rates may go up this month

By Richmond Mercurio | 50 minutes ago
Following a slight reduction last month, electricity rates of Manila Electric Co. are likely to go up this month due to higher...
Business
fbtw

SEC takes on new role

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is now the national numbering agency for the Philippines as a partner of the Association of National Numbering Agencies
Business
fbtw

China’s recovery boosts peso

By Wilson Sy | 50 minutes ago
Marking their first weekly gain in over a month, Asian currencies ended the week on a high note, The upbeat sentiment came after China’s service sector expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in February. Adding...
Business
fbtw

ALI steps up expansion

By Iris Gonzales | 50 minutes ago
Ayala Land Inc., the listed property giant of the Ayala Group, will continue to expand its different business segments, with foot traffic nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels and as the economy is now well on its way...
Business
fbtw

GOCC subsidies rise to P200 billion in 2022

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 50 minutes ago
Budgetary support to state-run firms inched up by eight percent to P200 billion last year, largely to finance the health and agriculture sectors, even amid a tight fiscal space.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with