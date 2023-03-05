D&L to launch full range of sustainable products

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries will launch a full range of shelf-ready sustainable products for its export customers.

The new products, made from coconut oil, will include personal and baby care, cosmetics and beauty care, household cleaning, health and nutrition, and food and vegetable oil.

D&L will primarily target export customers who would traditionally go through multiple layers of production before their products get into their final form and ready for end-customer purchase or consumption.

Starting mid-2023, D&L’s Batangas plant is set to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company’s food, oleochemicals, and consumer products ODM segments.

It will operate under wholly-owned subsidiaries Natura Aeropack Corp. (NAC) and D&L Premium Foods Corp. (DLPF).

Located within a Philippine Export Zone Authority (PEZA) location, D&L’s Batangas plant is required to maintain at least 50 percent export revenue contribution to be able to take advantage of PEZA tax incentives.

Coconut oil continues to gain traction globally as a sustainable, natural, and organic substitute for many petroleum or palm-oil based applications.

The Philippines is the world’s largest exporter of coconut oil, D&L said.

However, much of what the Philippines exports are low value-added coconut oil products, and the higher value-added processing typically happens elsewhere in the globe.

With D&L’s vertically-integrated plant in Batangas, the company’s goal is to bring home the higher value-added processing of coconut oil, and in the process significantly reduce the total carbon footprint of its entire supply chain, it also said.

D&L aims to put the Philippines on the map as a quality manufacturing hub for sustainable, natural and organic products.