^

Business

San Miguel extracts 90,000 MT solid waste from San Juan River

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) said over 90,000 metric tons of silt and solid waste had been extracted as part of its cleanup of the 15-kilometer San Juan River.

In a statement, SMC president and CEO Ramon  Ang said the company has removed waste that have been choking different sections of the river  spanning the cities of Manila, Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon city.

Since work commenced last October, SMC’s crews have cleaned up a total of 3.1 kilometers, covering sections of the river from Sta. Mesa to Sta. Ana, San Juan to Mandaluyong, and from Dona Imelda to Tatalon in Quezon City.

The San Juan River cleanup is being undertaken with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and local government units (LGUs).

In 2021, SMC also extracted some 11,850 tons of waste from the mouth of the San Juan River, when its Pasig River rehab effort reached the San Juan junction.

The initiative is part of SMC’s ongoing effort to clean up the Pasig River, in partnership with the national and local governments, to help mitigate flooding in major Metro Manila cities and improve the water quality and navigability of the historic but long-polluted river.

Ang said that from July 2021 to February 2023 SMC has already removed over one million metric tons of silt and waste from various sections of the Pasig River that have become too shallow, following years of silt and solid waste buildup.

DPWH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw
Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

1 day ago
The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the city government its accounting records amid an ongoing tax case.
Business
fbtw
National QR code rolls out in July

National QR code rolls out in July

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said that all BSP-supervised financial institutions as well as payment service providers...
Business
fbtw

Being competitive

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Fear of competition.
Business
fbtw
China to unveil lowest growth goal in years &mdash; analysts

China to unveil lowest growth goal in years — analysts

1 day ago
China will likely set one of the country's lowest growth goals in decades at the annual National People's Congress next ...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw
P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
More than 60 firms are interested in the government’s P6 billion cancer center public-private partnership project...
Business
fbtw
SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the deadline for the submission of annual financial statements of co...
Business
fbtw
Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Most of the country’s major vegetables and root crops saw higher output in the fourth quarter, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with