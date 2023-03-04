^

Business

CREBA marks 50th year, builds up housing vision

The Philippine Star
March 4, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s largest association of real estate and housing industry stakeholders is intensifying its pursuit of the vision of ‘a home for every Filipino’ as it gears up for its 50th founding anniversary this year.

The year-long golden jubilee anniversary celebrations of the Chamber of Real Estate & Builders’ Associations Inc. (CREBA) will be launched at a grand event on March 16 at the Conrad Hotel Manila featuring a roundtable discussion with the country’s top developers and government officials.

Founded in 1973, CREBA is the Philippine umbrella organization of the real estate and housing sector composed of property developers, builders, contractors, suppliers and manufacturers of construction materials and other professionals and entities engaged in 70 allied fields with chapters in at least 25 key cities and provinces all over the country.

Led by its national chairman Charlie Gorayeb and national president Noel Toti Cariño,CREBA has been at the forefront of efforts in legislative and policy advocacy, particularly in influencing government and private sector activities toward increased production of affordable housing which have contributed considerably in shaping the industry into what it is today.

CREBA’s aspirations for the homeless sector are embodied in its five-point agenda for housing drafted into various bills and policy proposals on shelter finance, land access and governance to either amend, rationalize, streamline or beef up existing laws and policies on housing to help achieve a production rate of at least 500,000 units per year and address homelessness within two decades.

Among the activities lined up to highlight CREBA’s golden legacy to the sector is a Visayas-Mindanao Regional Housing Conference to be held in General Santos City from April 26-28.

The high point of the CREBA calendar for the year will be from Sept. 26-28, where members, as well as esteemed speakers, both from the local and global real estate arena, will convene for its annual national convention, expo and gala night at the SMX Convention Center and Conrad Hotel in Pasay City.

CREBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

13 hours ago
The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the city government its accounting records amid an ongoing tax case.
Business
fbtw
Customs beats February revenue goal amid bloated import bill

Customs beats February revenue goal amid bloated import bill

8 hours ago
Revenues from tariffs collected by the Bureau of Customs beat the target haul in February, as food imports meant to tame inflation...
Business
fbtw
China to unveil lowest growth goal in years &mdash; analysts

China to unveil lowest growth goal in years — analysts

14 hours ago
China will likely set one of the country's lowest growth goals in decades at the annual National People's Congress next ...
Business
fbtw

Being competitive

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Fear of competition.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific grabs 57% market share in 2022 on resurgent air travel demand

Cebu Pacific grabs 57% market share in 2022 on resurgent air travel demand

11 hours ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said Friday it managed to increase its market share last year despite the lingering pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Meralco offers scholarships in nuclear energy development &nbsp;

Meralco offers scholarships in nuclear energy development  

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co.has expressed its readiness to support the development of nuclear energy in the country by providing scholarships...
Business
fbtw
Sustained inflation jump bolsters 50-bp rate hike

Sustained inflation jump bolsters 50-bp rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Monetary authorities may opt for another aggressive 50-basis-point hike in key policy rates this month if inflation breaks...
Business
fbtw
BSP confident of meeting digitalization, inclusion goals

BSP confident of meeting digitalization, inclusion goals

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is confident of achieving the targets under its digitalization and financial inclusion roadmap...
Business
fbtw
Customs exceeds collection target anew

Customs exceeds collection target anew

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Customs raked in P63 billion in February, maintaining its streak of exceeding targets since last year as business...
Business
fbtw

Slight decline seen for AsPac exports in H1

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
UK-based think tank Oxford Economics said exports of goods from Asia are expected to contract this year with the global recession likely to weaken demand.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with