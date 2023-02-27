^

Business

SEC gives go-ahead to Megawide's preferred share offer

Philstar.com
February 27, 2023 | 5:08pm
megawide
This undated file photo shows the logo of Megawide Construction Corp.
File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission greenlit Megawide Construction Corp.’s preferred share offer.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator approved Megawide’s registration statement of a P1.5 billion preferred shares offer. 

Megawide’s registration statement indicated that 15 million cumulative, redeemable, non-voting, non-participating, non-convertible, redeemable, perpetual Series 5 preferred shares would be up for sale. 

These preferred shares will be offered at P100 apiece. 

Proceeds from the offer, estimated at P1.48 billion, will be used to partially finance the company's redemption of outstanding preferred shares. 

Megawide’s offer is expected to run from March 13 to 21. The public offer will be listed on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange on March 31.

The publicly-listed construction firm declared a P0.50 per share dividend, which total P1 billion, to its investors in February. 

Shares in Megawide shed 0.51% to close at P3.92 apiece on Monday.

MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORP.

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

PREFERRED SHARE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

My gulay!

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Urban population growth, changing weather patterns and the economics of traditional agriculture are all affecting availability of the food we need to put on our dinner tables.
Business
fbtw

Growing old and growing up

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
One morning I saw a news headline: “US Social Security’s full retirement age moves to 67.” Though I enjoy my senior citizen card, I still keep myself productive, working out and doing work.
Business
fbtw

Cold war heats up

By Wilson Sy | 18 hours ago
There are several factors that caused the stock market to drop and the US dollar to move higher.
Business
fbtw
PNB ramps up sale of assets

PNB ramps up sale of assets

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Lucio Tan-led Philippine National Bank continues to ramp up the sale of various assets, as it aims to raise close to P4 billion...
Business
fbtw
Antitrust regulators say hard to prove cartels' involvement in onion price hike

Antitrust regulators say hard to prove cartels' involvement in onion price hike

By Ramon Royandoyan | 4 hours ago
The Philippines’ antitrust watchdog found it hard to prove whether a cartel in the onion industry is indeed alive, noting...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORYAL - Modernisasyon ng PCG, kailangan na

EDITORYAL - Modernisasyon ng PCG, kailangan na

18 hours ago
Kahabag-habag ang kalagayan ng Philippine Coast Guard sa kasalukuyan.
Business
fbtw

Namnamin natin ang 10 sipi na ito

By Jarius Bondoc | 18 hours ago
Pinag-isip ako ng 10 mga pangungusap na ito online. Hindi ko alam kung sino ang umakda.
Business
fbtw

Makati, tunay na “smart at liveable city”

By Abby Binay | 18 hours ago
Muling naimbitahan ang Makati para mag-share ng ating­ best practices at mga strategy sa Liveable Cities Philippines forum­ noong February 22, 2023.
Business
fbtw

Ayuda dapat para sa lahat

By AL G. Pederoche | 18 hours ago
Balak daw bigyan ng pamahalaan ng P1,000 ayuda ang “pinakamahirap sa mga mahihirap” bilang panlaban sa lumalalang inflation.
Business
fbtw
EDITORYAL - Sunud-sunod na ambush

EDITORYAL - Sunud-sunod na ambush

1 day ago
Tatlong magkakasunod na pagtambang ang nangyari sa linggong ito.
Business
fbtw

5 nangungunang sakit ng mga Pilipino

By Dr. Willie T. Ong | 1 day ago
Narito ang limang nangugunang sakit ng mga Pilipino at kung paano maiiwasan ang mga ito:
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with