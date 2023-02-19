^

Business

Philippines ready for RCEP – DTI chief

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
February 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has long been ready to participate in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to the head of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“I think the Philippines has been ready for some time (for RCEP),” Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual said in a television interview with ANC.

“Our neighboring countries have gotten ahead and they’re starting to reap the benefits, “he added.

The RCEP is a multilateral trade agreement between and among ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It provides for an open, inclusive and rules-based trading system to promote deeper economic integration in the region.

The trade deal is expected to boost Philippine exports through enhanced market access in the region. It will provide cheaper goods for production and manufacturing, as well as ensure transparent rules and clear mechanisms for resolving trade issues and concerns, and also allow micro, small and medium enterprises to participate in the global value chain.

Pascual shared that the country’s participation in the RCEP has already been a question asked by potential foreign investors.

“So if we do not have what the others have like the membership in RCEP, we are at a disadvantage because through RCEP, we will be able to invite investors to the Philippines as a manufacturing hub so that they can access the other countries in the region as well as the other countries that are part of RCEP such as Japan, Korea, China, New Zealand and Australia,”he said.

Pascual said earlier that the country’s delayed participation in the RCEP would lead to the diversion of investments to other participating countries.

“Considering that a number of trading partners and competitors are also participating in this agreement, delays in the Philippine participation will result in the diversion of trade and investments towards  our neighboring countries, which are already within the regional bloc, at the expense of our local industry and people,” Pascual said in a recent Senate hearing.

“As other countries in the region enjoy preferential treatment arising from enhanced market access, wider sourcing of raw materials and a strengthened and transparent trading system, the existing linkages of the Philippines to the global value chain may deteriorate as investors and businesses look to other countries for better economic environment and opportunities,” he said.

Pascual said the country’s exports, including electronic and agricultural products, could become less competitive if the country does not join the RCEP as intermediate goods used as inputs for further production and manufacturing become more expensive in comparison to our competitors.

“As demonstrated by the high anticipation among foreign investors for the Philippines to be part of this agreement, and alongside the recent economic reforms undertaken by the country such as amendments to the Public Service Act, Foreign Investments Act and the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, we are sending a signal of our readiness and seriousness to accelerate the country’s economic recovery and growth in the overall standing in the global trading environment,”Pascual said at the hearing.

“Thus, while we recognize the concerns raised by some sectors, it is important to understand the bigger picture and view RCEP in terms of the opportunities it can bring us, overall. We are situated in a dynamic region of the world and we cannot afford to remain out of its further economic integration,” he said.

DTI

RCEP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

1 day ago
Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role...
Business
fbtw

Soft is hard and hard is soft

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A boss tells his employee: “I am promoting you to vice president. The company has two vice presidents, so you will be the third one.”
Business
fbtw
Alphaland projects to continue &ndash; Recto

Alphaland projects to continue – Recto

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Alphaland, the upscale property developer, will continue the projects left behind by its founder, the late tycoon Roberto...
Business
fbtw
Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes &nbsp;

Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
After kicking off the year with a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to further...
Business
fbtw
Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

Eric Recto takes helm of Alphaland, succeeding uncle Bobby Ongpin

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Recto was elected by the company’s board after the family of Ongpin conveyed the wish of the late tycoon for Recto to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Uy named new NEDA undersecretary

Uy named new NEDA undersecretary

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
Former Philippine Competition Commission director Krystal Lyn Tan Uy has been named as new undersecretary at the National...
Business
fbtw
Napocor mulls RE shift for small diesel plants

Napocor mulls RE shift for small diesel plants

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The National Power Corp. is working on a long term sustainability plan to mitigate the impact of high fuel prices on its...
Business
fbtw

Think tank bets on 25 bps rate hike in next BSP meeting

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
UK-based think tank Pantheon Macroeconomics expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to go for a smaller rate hike of 25 basis points next month, while a rate rollback is likely in the fourth quarter.
Business
fbtw

LNG infrastructure buildup still slow in Philippines, says Fitch

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The country’s liquefied natural gas infrastructure is not expected to grow at an unprecedented rate even as investments in LNG import terminals are moving ahead, according to Fitch Solutions.
Business
fbtw

NEA reminds 39 ECs on expiring franchises

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
The National Electrification Administration is urging 39 electric cooperatives whose electric distribution franchises will expire from 2027 to 2029 to file their applications the soonest possible time.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with