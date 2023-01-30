^

Business

Marcos Jr. signs EO adopting 6-year Philippine Development Plan

Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 4:43pm
Marcos Jr. signs EO adopting 6-year Philippine Development Plan
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. presides over a meeting with the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, as seen in this Jan. 24, 2023 photo release.
PCO

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday an executive order requiring the adoption of a development plan within the Philippines’ post-pandemic economy. 

The Philippine Development Plan is a development blueprint for the national government under the Marcos Jr. administration aimed at economic recovery and growth. The plan, crafted largely by the National Economic and Development Authority, covers a period of 2023 until 2028.

Executive Order No. 14 mandates all national government agencies to adopt the plans laid out in this iteration of the development plan. Likewise, these offices are tasked with aligning their budget planning with the goals stated in this plan.

The previous Duterte administration came out with its own development plan in 2017.

As it is, the Marcos Jr. administration is projecting the Philippine economy to grow 6-7% this year. This is slower than the initial 6.5-7.% target economic managers set back in 2022, accounting for a projected slowdown of the global economy.

The Marcos Jr. administration tacked on another target of the former Duterte administration, upgrading the Philippines into an upper-middle income economy. The World Bank defines this status as countries with a gross national income per capita of $4,046 and $12,535. 

The country’s GNI per capita amounted to P182,438, or $3,300, in 2021.

PHILIPPINE DEVELOPMENT PLAN

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw

SM Group to expand presence in provinces

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The SM Group wants to expand in more regions across the Philippines to reach more communities, according to SM Investments Corp. president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio.
Business
fbtw

Retooling Maharlika

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
When I suggested that the taipans help kickstart the funding of Maharlika, it wasn’t done tongue-in-cheek.
Business
fbtw
Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika
play

Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
The Marcos administration is considering selling some government assets to fund its proposed sovereign wealth fund.
Business
fbtw
Top Republican to meet Biden on avoiding US debt default

Top Republican to meet Biden on avoiding US debt default

By Brian Knowlton | 7 hours ago
House speaker Kevin McCarthy said he would meet Wednesday with Joe Biden to discuss avoiding a US debt default, but warned...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP working to take down e-sabong websites, platforms

PNP working to take down e-sabong websites, platforms

2 hours ago
"Thirty-nine e-sabong websites and a Facebook page have been rendered inactive and out of service," the PNP chief also s...
Business
fbtw
French PM says pension age hike 'non-negotiable' as strikes loom

French PM says pension age hike 'non-negotiable' as strikes loom

3 hours ago
An increase in the minimum retirement age to 64 from the current 62 is part of a flagship reform package pushed by President...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets mixed as traders await rate decisions

Asian markets mixed as traders await rate decisions

6 hours ago
Even a strong performance on Wall Street was not enough to lift sentiment across the region as data showed the Federal Reserve's...
Business
fbtw
Regret takes hold in Brexit bastion

Regret takes hold in Brexit bastion

9 hours ago
"I did vote Brexit, but I regret it."
Business
fbtw
Cooling US inflation lifts hope for smaller Fed rate hike

Cooling US inflation lifts hope for smaller Fed rate hike

9 hours ago
As consumer inflation rocketed to decades-high levels last year, the Federal Reserve raised rates seven times in an aggressive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with