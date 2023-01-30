Marcos Jr. signs EO adopting 6-year Philippine Development Plan

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. presides over a meeting with the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office, as seen in this Jan. 24, 2023 photo release.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on Monday an executive order requiring the adoption of a development plan within the Philippines’ post-pandemic economy.

The Philippine Development Plan is a development blueprint for the national government under the Marcos Jr. administration aimed at economic recovery and growth. The plan, crafted largely by the National Economic and Development Authority, covers a period of 2023 until 2028.

Executive Order No. 14 mandates all national government agencies to adopt the plans laid out in this iteration of the development plan. Likewise, these offices are tasked with aligning their budget planning with the goals stated in this plan.

The previous Duterte administration came out with its own development plan in 2017.

As it is, the Marcos Jr. administration is projecting the Philippine economy to grow 6-7% this year. This is slower than the initial 6.5-7.% target economic managers set back in 2022, accounting for a projected slowdown of the global economy.

The Marcos Jr. administration tacked on another target of the former Duterte administration, upgrading the Philippines into an upper-middle income economy. The World Bank defines this status as countries with a gross national income per capita of $4,046 and $12,535.

The country’s GNI per capita amounted to P182,438, or $3,300, in 2021.