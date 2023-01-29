DA, UPLB collaborate to improve pineapple output

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has collaborated with the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) to improve queen pineapple productivity and quality by adapting the Site-Specific Nutrient Management (SSNM) technology.

The project will be led by DA-Bicol Region, following the success of the technology in other crops, such as corn.

The project is being implemented in 17 different sites in Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Masbate, and Catanduanes.

“DA-Bicol Region believes that the SSNM practice for pineapple production, like in other crops, can provide optimum profit and sustainable production to pineapple growers,” the agency said.

As a starting point, the project will establish the baseline information for SSNM in pineapple to ensure that the technology to be shared to the farmers is correct and accurate to boost production of pineapple and thereby increase growers’ profit.

Underscoring the importance of proper data collection and analyses, the Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR) said all results should be documented and presented in the pre-completion review scheduled March 1.

The DA said the experience with corn, bolstered by studies on fertilization as a way of improving crop productivity, shows that SSNM technology has already proven its effectiveness and efficiency in closing the yield gaps of several crops such as rice, wheat, corn, and cassava particularly in Asia.

The SSNM is considered an optimal crop nutrient management because it takes into consideration the factors affecting yield, such as soil fertility, crop management practices (particularly crop variety, crop residue management, crop rotation, and organic nutrient inputs), climate, water availability, fertilizer source, and price.

Meanwhile, UPLB –through the UPLB Foundation Inc. – released a series of BAR-funded publications titled, May Pera sa Agrikultura.

The first installment features quail raising, mango production, native pig raising, organic agriculture, and organic soil amendments. Management practices and economic indicators based on respective assumptions were presented in each handbook.

Further, success stories of beneficiaries and adapters of the technologies were also featured to inspire more farmers and raisers to benefit from the technologies.

Authored by Cisima Lavega, the handbook on quail raising shared tips on how to venture into quail farming business, growing and rearing management including housing and facilities, and brooding management. Popular quail eggs and meat recipes are also featured in the handbook.

With an initial cost of production of P43,336 in one season, a raiser can generate a total income of P60,250. The return on investment for the first and second year is 28.36 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

To further promote native pig raising in the country and its potential, Carla Alilie Lontoc-Junsay and Jorge Michael Dominguez summarized discussions on native pig breeds, breeding, feeds and feed management, management practices including herd management, and housing.

Operation cost from grower to finisher is estimated at P112,245, a net income of P22,755 can be realized in a year with three production cycles per year.