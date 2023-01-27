^

Business

SC upholds constitutionality of Duterte-era TRAIN law

Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 4:31pm
SC upholds constitutionality of Duterte-era TRAIN law
President Rodrigo Duterte is flanked by lawmakers as he leads the Ceremonial Signing of the 2018 General Appropriations Act and Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion, or TRAIN, at Malacanan Palace on Dec. 19, 2017.
Presidential photo / Rey Baniquet

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has dismissed consolidated pleas from a consumer group and former lawmakers to strike down as unconstitutional the Duterte-era TRAIN law, which the petitioners said imposed “a heavy burden on Filipinos.”

According to a brief released Friday, the SC en banc upheld the constitutionality of Republic Act 10963, or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act, during its session on January 24.

The SC acted on the consolidated petitions that argued, among others, that the TRAIN Act was unconstitutionally passed by the House of Representatives despite a purported lack of quorum.

The petitioners — Makabayan bloc lawmakers led by former Rep. Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers partylist) and Laban Konsyumer, a consumer group — also claimed that the law’s provisions imposing excise taxes on diesel, coal, liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene were “prohibited regressive taxes”.

Thirteen justices voted to dismiss the petitions while Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa was the lone dissenter. Associate Justice Ricardo Rosario was on wellness leave and took no part in the decision.

Signed in December 2017 by former President Rodrigo Duterte, TRAIN cut the personal income taxes that workers in the lower-income segments pay, while shifting the burden toward the rich. But to offset the decline in state revenues, the law imposed higher excise levies on fuel and “sin” products, among others.

The law also imposed new taxes on certain commodities such as sweetened beverages to raise money for the Duterte administration's economic agenda, at the heart of which is the "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure program.

READ: Duterte Year 2: TRAIN threatens poor, president's popularity

The law was partly blamed for the multi-year high inflation in 2018, when a rice shortage and falling currency added fuel to soaring prices. At the time, legislators even considered suspending TRAIN despite the law’s tax-freeze provision that would automatically activate when global oil prices hit a certain threshold.

In junking the petitions against TRAIN, the SC held that the supposed absence of a quorum was “belied” by the official Journal of the House of Representatives, which the magistrates said has more weight than the livestream video and photographs presented by the petitioners.

“No less than the Constitution itself grants the Congressional Journal its imprimatur,” the court explained.

The high court also reiterated that the Constitution, in its present form, does not prohibit the imposition of regressive taxes, but merely directs Congress to evolve a progressive system of taxation.

Lastly, the justices ruled that the petitioners’ argument that TRAIN is “anti-poor” was not sufficiently proven and remained largely hypothetical. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

SUPREME COURT

TRAIN LAW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sleepless in Malacañang

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
Good intentions are fine.
Business
fbtw
ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The Philippines secured another loan from the Asian Development Bank to fund programs meant to ensure reforms take hold within...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

1 day ago
The country’s external trade narrowed by 9.9% year-on-year to $15.9 billion in December. This was slowed compared to...
Business
fbtw
Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

10 hours ago
Investors are also focused on the US Federal Reserve's next moves, after the central bank hiked rates rapidly last year in...
Business
fbtw
ACEN investing P2.8 billion for Pangasinan project

ACEN investing P2.8 billion for Pangasinan project

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
ACEN Corp. is set to start construction of its first development in Pangasinan, which will require an investment of P2.8...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DMCI, UnionBank rejoin PSEi; Megaworld, Robinsons Land out

DMCI, UnionBank rejoin PSEi; Megaworld, Robinsons Land out

By Ramon Royandoyan | 28 minutes ago
The changes take effect on February 6.
Business
fbtw
Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika

Marcos administration eyes sale of government assets to fund Maharlika

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 hour ago
The Marcos administration is considering selling some government assets to fund its proposed sovereign wealth fund.
Business
fbtw
LTFRB: 'Libreng sakay' in EDSA Bus Carousel won't possibly return this 2023

LTFRB: 'Libreng sakay' in EDSA Bus Carousel won't possibly return this 2023

By James Relativo | 3 hours ago
The EDSA Bus Carousel may not bring back its free ride services anytime this year, with the government possibly just providing...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets build on rally on hopes US will avoid recession

Asian markets build on rally on hopes US will avoid recession

5 hours ago
Investors tracked a rally on Wall Street fuelled by the figures, while they are now awaiting the release of closely watched...
Business
fbtw
Hive ransomware: modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: modern, efficient business model

5 hours ago
Hive operated in what cybersecurity experts call a "ransomware as a service" style, or RaaS -- a business that leases it software...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with