^

Business

MWSS slaps hefty penalty on Maynilad for interrupted services

Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 3:18pm
MWSS slaps hefty penalty on Maynilad for interrupted services
MWSS said Maynilad customers covered by the Putatan Water Treatment plants were deprived of “uninterrupted 24-hour water service.”
Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ordered Maynilad Water Services Inc. on Tuesday to refund customers hampered by service disruptions from the utility’s Putatan Water Treatment Plants. 

The MWSS Regulatory Office slapped the water utility with a hefty penalty of P27.477 million since customers covered by the Putatan Water Treatment Plants experienced interrupted services from December 2022 to January 2023.

Even then, the exact amount tol be refunded has yet to be determined since the MWSS is still verifying the total number of affected customers. Rebate details will be announced at the end of January, according to MWSS.

The regulator said Maynilad customers were deprived of “uninterrupted 24-hour water service.” 

Maynilad is run by a joint venture between Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), DMCI Holdings, Inc. (DMCI) and Marubeni Corp.

Maynilad, for its part, said in a statement that maintenance activities are being undertaken in the treatment facility located in Muntinlupa City. 

“We are working round-the-clock to fully restore water service at the soonest possible time. Our mobile water tankers continue to do the rounds of affected areas meantime,” the utility provider said in a statement. 

Maynilad noted that the 300 million liters per day output from the Putatan Water Treatment plants is “just enough for the current requirements of our customers in the south; hence, any reduction owing to maintenance activities or other causes are immediately felt by customers.”

“To address this, we are constructing a new treatment plant in Poblacion, Muntinlupa. Targeted for completion by yearend, this facility is designed to produce 150 MLD of additional supply that will help to reduce service disruptions,” the utility provider added.

MAYNILAD WATER SERVICES INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

What our senior citizens really need

By Rey Gamboa | 16 hours ago
Over the past few years, a number of bills has been introduced in Congress to amend the Centenarians Act of 2016, that grants P100,000 to a Filipino senior citizen residing anywhere in the world upon reaching the...
Business
fbtw

NOW Telecom gets US grant to set up 5G network

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
Mel Velarde’s NOW Telecom Co. Inc. has received the grant from the US government for the pilot launch of a 5G network that would support connectivity services in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw

The long and short on VAT on HMO payments

By Laurice Claire Penamante-Rasco | 16 hours ago
It is a much-repeated adage that taxation is the rule and exemption is the exception.
Business
fbtw
Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

Higher 3% cap on credit card transactions starts next month

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Aside from soaring prices of basic commodities, Filipino consumers are set to face another burden after the Bangko Sentral...
Business
fbtw
Musk tells jury buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke

Musk tells jury buying Tesla at $420 a share was no joke

8 hours ago
A lawyer for the plaintiffs focused on Musk's buyout figure of 420, a number that is also a popular rallying code for marijuana,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis

Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said it is hopeful the ILO-High Level Tripartite...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Is the BSP clairvoyant? and 3 more market updates

Quick Take: Is the BSP clairvoyant? and 3 more market updates

7 hours ago
Remember this if the onion/egg/sugar/whatever problem persists much longer, or if we hear of another macro-level inflation-causing...
Business
fbtw
Interest rates need to rise at 'steady pace': ECB chief

Interest rates need to rise at 'steady pace': ECB chief

8 hours ago
In less than six months the ECB has raised its key policy rates by 2.5 percentage points, the fastest increase in its hi...
Business
fbtw
Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

8 hours ago
Stock markets headed higher Monday as investors eyed less aggressive US interest rate hikes this year, with inflation starting...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Economy likely grew over 7% in 2022&rsquo;

‘Economy likely grew over 7% in 2022’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Philippine economic growth likely breached seven percent last year despite a sharp slowdown in the fourth quarter, according...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with