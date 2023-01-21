Global tech support firm to open new site in Clark

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech care firm Asurion continues to expand its presence in the country as it is set to open its fifth site to be located in Clark, driven by the demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart home devices.

In a statement yesterday, Asurion said it plans to open its Clark site in the middle of the year, which will provide more than 700 jobs to the city.

Asurion said the team members to be hired would fill the growing consumer demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart home devices.

“We are excited to open our 5th Philippines location with a focus on providing great service for our customers while also creating an inclusive, caring environment that allows employees to be their genuine selves,” Asurion site director for the Philippines Trevor Williams said.

“Our company offers great perks like HMO from the first day of employment, retirement programs, generous leaves, transportation allowances, meal plans and much more,”he said.

The company has been certified by Great Place to Work for prioritizing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all employees.

“I’m thrilled to witness the expansion of Asurion in Clark,” Asurion senior director for operations in the Philippines Adam Hachey said.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve led and supported Philippine business operations and I am excited to continue to bring new opportunities to this community through technology,”he said.

Asurion, which began operations in the Philippines in 2009, is attracted to the friendliness and approachability of the Filipino culture, which aligns with the company’s customer service promise to help make tech approachable for its customers.

The company currently employs more than 5,000 people across four facilities in the country, including a distribution center in Calamba, an IT service facility in Manila, and two customer service centers in Santa Rosa and Iloilo, respectively.

“These locations allow Asurion to help tens of thousands of people with their technology. From the busy professional who needs help troubleshooting Zoom to the excited shopper who wants help setting up and connecting their new smart TV,” Williams said.

“Asurion is committed to helping make people’s lives easier by unlocking the potential of their technology and creating a space that allows our employees to do that,”he said.

Globally, Asurion has more than 23,000 employees and is recognized as an employer of choice, and for driving operational and strategic excellence within the national tech industry.

The tech care company helps nearly 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, from cellphones, laptops and tablets to TVs, security cameras and refrigerators. It also provides tech protection, repair and support, with experts available online or over the phone.