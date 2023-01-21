^

Business

Global tech support firm to open new site in Clark

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Global tech care firm Asurion continues to expand its presence in the country as it is set to open its fifth site to be located in Clark, driven by the demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart home devices.

In a statement yesterday, Asurion said it plans to open its Clark site in the middle of the year, which will provide more than 700 jobs to the city.

Asurion said the team members to be hired would fill the growing consumer demand for round-the-clock tech support for phones and smart home devices.

“We are excited to open our 5th Philippines location with a focus on providing great service for our customers while also creating an inclusive, caring environment that allows employees to be their genuine selves,” Asurion site director for the Philippines Trevor Williams said.

“Our company offers great perks like HMO from the first day of employment, retirement programs, generous leaves, transportation allowances, meal plans and much more,”he said.

The company has been certified by Great Place to Work for prioritizing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all employees.

“I’m thrilled to witness the expansion of Asurion in Clark,” Asurion senior director for operations in the Philippines Adam Hachey said.

“For the past 10 years, I’ve led and supported Philippine business operations and I am excited to continue to bring new opportunities to this community through technology,”he said.

Asurion, which began operations in the Philippines in 2009, is attracted to the friendliness and approachability of the Filipino culture, which aligns with the company’s customer service promise to help make tech approachable for its customers.

The company currently employs more than 5,000 people across four facilities in the country, including a distribution center in Calamba, an IT service facility in Manila, and two customer service centers in Santa Rosa and Iloilo, respectively.

“These locations allow Asurion to help tens of thousands of people with their technology.  From the busy professional who needs help troubleshooting Zoom to the excited shopper who wants help setting up and connecting their new smart TV,” Williams said.

“Asurion is committed to helping make people’s lives easier by unlocking the potential of their technology and creating a space that allows our employees to do that,”he said.

Globally, Asurion has more than 23,000 employees and is recognized as an employer of choice, and for driving operational and strategic excellence within the national tech industry.

The tech care company helps nearly 300 million customers get the most out of their devices, from cellphones, laptops and tablets to TVs, security cameras and refrigerators. It also provides tech protection, repair and support, with experts available online or over the phone.

CLARK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

After swiftly passing House, Maharlika fund gets quietly revamped

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The controversial bill that seeks to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund was quietly “re-engineered” after...
Business
fbtw
Air fares to go down next month

Air fares to go down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Travelers planning to go out of town for the summer season should start booking their flights in February, as airlines will...
Business
fbtw
SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

SSS to proceed with contribution rate hike

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Social Security System has decided to proceed with the scheduled contribution rate hike in a bid to protect the actuarial...
Business
fbtw
Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

Better to tax luxury goods than the rich, lawmaker says

By Cristina Chi | 13 hours ago
Imposing taxes on luxury goods like cars, bags, and other items is more feasible than requiring the super-rich to pay up in...
Business
fbtw

A real agri chief needed

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Salt, sugar, onions… is rice the next crisis? The Department of Agriculture was not able to help farmers cope with the high cost of fertilizer, so don’t expect the next rice harvest to be bountiful...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Tax on luxury goods easy to implement&rsquo; &nbsp;

‘Tax on luxury goods easy to implement’  

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Taxing luxury items is easier to implement than imposing a wealth tax, according to the National Economic and Development ...
Business
fbtw
NEDA sees inflation within target this year

NEDA sees inflation within target this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The National Economic and Development Authority expects the country’s inflation rate to fall, but it will still be within...
Business
fbtw
Marcos extends lower tariff on deboned poultry meat until 2024

Marcos extends lower tariff on deboned poultry meat until 2024

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Meat importers will get to enjoy extended low tariff rate on mechanically deboned meat of chicken and turkey for another...
Business
fbtw
Philippines needs higher budget to address malnutrition

Philippines needs higher budget to address malnutrition

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines needs to hike its budget to continue the implementation of the School-Based Feeding Program as malnutrition...
Business
fbtw
Philippine stocks stay in the red as investor concerns linger

Philippine stocks stay in the red as investor concerns linger

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market stayed in negative territory yesterday with investors worried about the possibility of more rate...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with